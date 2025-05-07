Google Creates TV and Movies to Change Perceptions of Tech

Google is reportedly developing a new film and TV project called 100 Zeroes. According to Business Insider, the initiative aims to improve the perception of Google’s products, especially among younger audiences, and to portray technology in a more positive light.

Not Using Google-Owned Platforms for Distribution

However, the project won’t be released through YouTube or an in-house streaming service like Apple TV. Instead, Google intends to collaborate with existing studios for distribution, suggesting a more traditional media approach.

Google clarified in a statement that 100 Zeroes is not a new production studio. Rather, the company’s Platforms & Devices team will work alongside the production company Range Media. This collaboration is designed to help the creative industry integrate advanced technologies such as XR (extended reality) and AI into filmmaking.

“We’re working with Range to assist the creative community in integrating cutting-edge technologies and platforms, like XR and AI, into their filmmaking,” Google told TechCrunch.

What The Author Thinks While Google’s attempt to enter the film and TV industry might seem like a bid to improve its public image, it’s a calculated risk. By leveraging entertainment to showcase the positive impacts of technology, Google may successfully reach younger audiences and reframe the narrative around its products. However, it also risks appearing disingenuous if the content doesn’t genuinely reflect the company’s approach to privacy and data security, which are key concerns for many users.

Featured image credit: John Marino via Flickr

Enjoyed this article? For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us on MSN.