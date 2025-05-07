Joycat Captivates Global Audience at the 137th Canton Fair with Playful Innovation

May 5, 2025 –Joycat, a rising star in the educational toy sector, captivated a global audience at the prestigious 137th Canton Fair, one of the most influential trade events in the world. This year’s fair attracted over 224,000 international buyers from 219 countries and regions, providing an unparalleled opportunity for Joycat to showcase its innovative products and secure valuable partnerships.

Founded in 2018, Joycat is on a mission to provide high-quality, educational toys that support the intellectual growth and natural development of children aged 0-12. Its diverse product range spans sensory play, arts & crafts, active play, and learning play—each item designed to foster creativity, emotional growth, and intelligence.

Joycat’s signature red bus-themed booth at the Canton Fair became an instant highlight, capturing attention with its vibrant, playful design! Products like Talking Flash Cards, Math Flash Cards, and the Double-Sided Magnetic Letter Board generated buzz for their engaging designs that combine fun and learning, while the Pop Fidget Chart showcased Joycat’s commitment to blending play with developmental benefits.

In addition to the excitement generated by its products, Joycat was proud to have CEO Stella featured in an interview with Xinhua News Agency, China’s leading news outlet, where the importance of the brand’s mission and its growing presence on the global stage was highlighted.

The company’s success at the fair is a testament to the potential for expansion into new markets, following its strong performance as a top-ranked Amazon brand. Joycat’s recent Product of the Year and Mom’s Choice Award wins further underscore its standing as a leader in the educational toy market.

“As a brand born from love and nurtured through growth, it’s rewarding to see our products resonate so strongly with families and buyers worldwide,” said CEO Stella. “The Canton Fair has been an incredible platform to not only present our products but also build lasting relationships with partners who share our passion for enriching the early childhood experience.”

The success of Joycat at the 137th Canton Fair signals a bright future for the brand as it accelerates its global expansion. Already making waves in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and many other countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Joycat is poised to bring its innovative educational toys to more children and families across continents.

With a continued commitment to sustainable growth, Joycat looks forward to creating more products that inspire joy, learning, and creativity, touching the lives of children everywhere.

For distribution inquiries or global contact, please reach out to sales@joycat.com .

For more, visit www.joycat.com .