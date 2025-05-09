Pretty Ruthless Inc. Wins Canada’s ‘Best Multi-Industry Innovator’ Award for 2025: Rhea K. Rockthunder’s Groundbreaking Impact Across Fashion, Technology, Wellness, and More

Pretty Ruthless Inc. Earns Prestigious Evergreen Award for Multi-Industry Innovation

Pretty Ruthless Inc., founded by Rhea K. Rockthunder, has been awarded the coveted title of ‘Best Multi-Industry Innovator in Canada of 2025’ at the Evergreen Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights Rhea’s unmatched versatility and her ability to transcend traditional industry boundaries, integrating her expertise in fashion, technology, wellness.

The Evergreen Awards, renowned for celebrating outstanding contributions to innovation and leadership, honored Pretty Ruthless Inc. for its bold and transformative approach across several diverse sectors. Rhea’s relentless drive and exceptional intellect have propelled her to the forefront of multiple industries, earning her a well-deserved place among Canada’s top innovators.

“This award represents a culmination of years of relentless work and passion for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” says Rhea K. Rockthunder. “Pretty Ruthless Inc. was created to break the mold, and this recognition affirms that vision and dedication.”

Rhea K. Rockthunder: A Multi-Industry Powerhouse

Rhea K. Rockthunder has proven herself as a true force in today’s business landscape. A visionary entrepreneur, she excels across a wide range of fields, including cybersecurity, IT technology, psychology, law, paralegal studies, tattoo artistry, hypnotherapy, spiritual healing, and modeling. Her ability to lead and innovate in each of these sectors speaks volumes about her relentless drive, exceptional intellect, and fearless ambition.

With an IQ of 136, Rhea possesses a rare ability to analyze complex industries, create innovative solutions, and execute bold strategies. This exceptional intellectual capacity has earned her the title of Canada’s Best Multi-Industry Innovator, a well-deserved recognition of her contributions and impact.

Continuous Growth & Education

Rhea’s journey is one of constant learning and personal growth. Never content with standing still, she continually deepens her knowledge in psychology, cognitive sciences, and human behavior, all of which play a critical role in her holistic approach to business and innovation. Rhea’s fascination with law and paralegal studies marks the next chapter of her journey, as she explores the intersection of justice, advocacy, and legal expertise.

Rhea’s belief in continuous education and growth is a cornerstone of her success. She understands that knowledge is not only a tool for transformation but also a key to influencing change and leadership across industries.

Expertise in Cybersecurity & Technology

Rhea’s expertise in cybersecurity and IT technology is a foundational element of her business empire. Holding a Cybersecurity Specialist Diploma, Rhea has built a robust knowledge base in ethical hacking, IT infrastructure protection, and cybersecurity risk management. She further solidified her expertise by completing the CCT program with the EC-Council, positioning herself as a thought leader in the field of digital defense.

Her dedication to advancing technology while ensuring security has been instrumental in driving Pretty Ruthless Inc. forward. Rhea’s cybersecurity acumen protects her business from digital threats, allowing her to innovate confidently in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Luxury Fashion, Cosmetics & Fine Jewelry

Rhea’s impact is not limited to technology and business leadership; she has also made a significant mark in the luxury fashion industry. Through Pretty Ruthless Inc., Rhea has launched several clothing brands and an Italian-crafted footwear line, catering to high-end, luxury clientele. These collections are known for their impeccable craftsmanship, bold designs, and artistic vision, elevating her brand to the forefront of the fashion world.

Additionally, Rhea has developed a high-quality cosmetics line, which combines elegance with cutting-edge innovation, reflecting her commitment to beauty and safety. Her fine jewelry venture further extends her reach into the luxury lifestyle sector, bringing exquisite, high-end pieces to the market that embody her distinct style and entrepreneurial vision.

Interior & Graphic Design Creative Visionary

Rhea’s creative abilities extend into the world of design, where she has earned a certification in interior design and established herself as a visionary in spatial aesthetics. Her expertise in architectural design, innovative interiors, and graphic design allows her to craft visually compelling spaces and brand identities that resonate with audiences. Whether designing physical environments or digital landscapes, Rhea’s creative influence is felt across a wide range of projects.

Hypnotherapy & Spiritual Healing

Rhea’s journey also includes a deep commitment to mental wellness and holistic healing. She is a certified hypnotherapist and spiritual healer, helping individuals harness their inner power to overcome personal obstacles and achieve lasting transformation. Through her work in hypnotherapy and spiritual coaching, Rhea guides clients toward mental clarity, emotional resilience, and personal growth, providing them with the tools to transform their lives and reach their fullest potential.

2025 Inked Magazine Cover Girl Competition

Rhea K. Rockthunder is currently competing to become the 2025 Inked Magazine Cover Girl. This competition is an opportunity for Rhea to showcase her strength, individuality, and artistic expression in a bold new way. Having earned second place in the competition for the past two years, Rhea is once again vying for the top spot and invites her supporters to cast their votes for her at the following link: Vote for Rhea K. Rockthunder in Inked Magazine.

Rhea’s participation in the Inked Magazine Cover Girl competition is a reflection of her belief in fearless self-expression and the importance of embracing individuality. It is a testament to her ongoing commitment to artistic freedom and creative exploration.

The CEO Times Feature: A National Spotlight

Rhea’s remarkable journey and achievements have also earned her a feature in CEO Times, where she is placed among visionary leaders and top industry disruptors. Her inclusion in this prestigious publication highlights her ability to redefine success across multiple fields. Recognized for her business leadership, technological expertise, and artistic influence, Rhea’s journey serves as an inspiration to entrepreneurs and innovators alike. Her story is a testament to the power of fearlessness, hard work, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

A Life of Expertise & Resilience

Rhea’s success story is one of resilience and empowerment. A single mother of five, she balances her personal and professional life with grace, proving that ambition, strength, and excellence can coexist. From tattoo artistry to high fashion, cybersecurity, law, interior design, and spiritual healing, Rhea is a multi-disciplinary leader who refuses to be confined to any one path. Her ability to excel across such a wide range of industries serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators worldwide.

Why She Stands Out

Few can claim expertise in such a vast array of disciplines, and fewer still have the determination, intelligence, and influence to make an impact across them all. Rhea isn’t just excelling—she’s leading, shaping industries, and proving that success comes from relentless ambition and fearless execution.

About Pretty Ruthless Inc.

Founded by Rhea K. Rockthunder in June 2021, Pretty Ruthless Inc. is an innovative company that redefines modern entrepreneurship. Fusing creativity, technology, wellness, and luxury, Pretty Ruthless Inc. has set new standards across industries such as fashion, cybersecurity, hypnotherapy and design. Rhea’s vision and dedication to personal and professional growth continue to drive the company’s success, establishing it as a leader in transformative innovation.

Established in June 2021, Pretty Ruthless Inc. and its associated brands are registered trademarks with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, ensuring the company’s innovative designs and concepts are protected and secure.

Media Contact:

Rhea K. Rockthunder

Pretty Ruthless Inc.

Email: rhea@prettyruthlessinc.com

Website: ruthlesschicboutique.com

Facebook: Pretty Ruthless Inc., Rhea K. Rockthunder