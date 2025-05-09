Elon Musk’s Starbase in Texas Set to Become a City

Elon Musk’s SpaceX on the verge of turning Starbase, Texas, into a city. They are waiting on the local voters’ green light to take the next steps. The proposed city would function within an unusual local government framework, led by a mayor and two commissioners. This governance will be charged with the nuts and bolts functions of planning, raising taxes and other local functions that directly impact the constituents in their community.

If the measure passes, Bobby Peden would become Starbase’s first mayor and make history as the place’s first elected leader. He is now a vice president over at SpaceX. The city will be governed under the rules for Type C municipalities, which are the laws meant for small cities with populations less than 5,000 residents. In reality, Starbase occupies a little over 1.6 square miles (3.9 square kilometers). It most recently served a community of about 500 residents.

Taxation and Fiscal Challenges

Starbase officials are allowed to impose a property tax up to 1.5%. This became possible because Starbase is a Type C city. This fiscal capacity will equip the young local government with the means to tackle the immediate needs of their community and growing infrastructure strain. As it stands now, only 283 people are eligible to vote in the coming election, most of whom are employees of SpaceX.

SpaceX has been long-established in the area, first starting to acquire the land that would come to make up Starbase in 2012. The company regularly launches rockets from its facility. Not just for their current five launches per year Initiative and to increase their Launches from 5 to 25 annually. This expansion reflects SpaceX’s commitment to enhancing its operations in Texas, where Musk has relocated many corporate functions due to more favorable regulations and his opposition to California’s political climate.

The creation of Starbase as a city is not without its potential complications. Environmental activists have rallied against SpaceX’s effects on the local ecosystem. Combined, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality penalized the company with record-breaking fines in 2024. These associated fines amounted to almost $150,000 for the illegal disposal of wastewater.

Adding Starbase would likely trigger jurisdictional clashes between county officials and the proposed city. The crux of the challenge may be access to Boca Chica Beach, a popular destination for locals and vacationers. The Texas state legislature just passed a bill worth celebrating. If approval goes through, it would enable Starbase officials to shut down surrounding highways, keep people out of Boca Chica Beach and Boca Chica State Park during rocket launches and SpaceX’s other operations. Such measures would only continue to strain relationships with local governments and residents who often use these public spaces.

Author’s Opinion The creation of Starbase as a city represents a bold move that aligns with SpaceX’s expansive vision, but it introduces several challenges that could strain relationships with local communities and authorities. The governance model may not be well received, particularly if it leads to increased control over public spaces and further environmental concerns. As SpaceX grows in Texas, balancing corporate interests with local rights and environmental protections will be key to avoiding long-term conflict.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

