In the Land of Oil, VICTORY AUTO Launches the Saudi Edition of Its Diesel Powerhouse, the Gnu, in Global Debut

On May 5, 2025, VICTORY AUTO held a grand brand ceremony themed ” Driving Forward in Saudi Arabia, Launching Toward Success.” at the Vittori Palace Hotel in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. Leaders of the VICTORY AUTO Group, overseas executives, local dealer representatives from Saudi Arabia, and numerous media outlets gathered to witness this significant milestone together.

Video: https://youtu.be/Y3nqUTByp5I

Since initiating its international expansion in 2014, VICTORY AUTO has remained committed to high standards and advanced manufacturing excellence as its core competitive strengths. This unwavering focus has enabled the company to consistently earn consumer trust in a highly competitive market, while providing strong support for both domestic operations and global growth.

As one of the most prominent economies in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia presents vast potential in the automotive sector. Local consumers place significant emphasis on vehicle practicality and safety. In response, VICTORY AUTO has carefully considered regional driving habits and regulatory requirements, developing a flagship model tailored specifically for the Saudi market to meet local demand.

The vehicle has successfully passed GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) certification and demonstrates outstanding performance in key metrics such as heat resistance and long-term durability, making it exceptionally well-suited for the region’s challenging conditions. As a trailblazer in the global expansion of Chinese commercial vehicles, VICTORY AUTO drives its international growth through a dual engine of technology export and localized service.

As a pioneer in the global expansion of Chinese commercial vehicles, VICTORY AUTO drives its international strategy through a dual approach of “technology export + localized service.” The newly launched Gnu diesel model leverages the advanced manufacturing capabilities of VICTORY AUTO’s smart factory in Zunyi, Guizhou. Incorporating world-class technologies such as the German DURR paint line and robotic welding systems, the vehicle is built with stringent, end-to-end quality controls to ensure it meets global standards.

At the same time, VICTORY AUTO has established a comprehensive sales and service network across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East. With a commitment to localized support—including 24/7 parts availability and rapid-response maintenance services—the company showcases its full-spectrum capabilities in premium equipment manufacturing and after-sales excellence.

In his remarks, Li Xin, Head of Overseas Exports at VICTORY AUTO, emphasized: “The successful launch of the Gnu diesel vehicle is a vivid example of our ‘12345 Strategy’ in action.” This strategy takes a systematic approach to reshaping the company’s global operations, centering on user needs to build a closed-loop ecosystem. It focuses on dual technology pillars: high efficiency and energy saving, paired with intelligent connectivity and autonomous driving. By implementing a tiered market penetration strategy, VICTORY AUTO is strengthening its presence in core markets such as South America and the Middle East, while actively expanding into emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Europe.

The company is executing upgrades across four key areas: product, quality, marketing, and service. Additionally, it has made five concrete commitments: reliable order fulfillment, region-specific product development, dealer support, stable parts supply, and 24/7 customer service—marking a leap from simply exporting products to exporting global technical standards.

In today’s era of globalization, “efficient communication and transparent collaboration” are the keys to success. To better serve its customers, VICTORY AUTO announced simultaneously at its product launch ceremony that it would establish an overseas customer service center + technical service center catering to a global audience, aiming to foster closer communication and connection with its overseas partners.

“Driving Forward in Saudi Arabia, Launching Toward Success” — this cross-border, two-way journey is more than just a market entry; it’s a powerful testament to the strength of Chinese manufacturing. It also marks VICTORY AUTO’s full-speed advancement on the global commercial vehicle stage, powered by innovation and committed to shared success through an integrated, ecosystem-driven approach.

Video: https://youtu.be/Lal99lHUyNo