Biden Slams Trump Over Ukraine Stance and Threats to Panama, Greenland, and Canada

Former President Joe Biden has been very vocal about daring Donald Trump’s presidency. He particularly highlighted failures in foreign policy decision making regarding the war in Ukraine and domestic leadership. During a conference aimed at advocating for individuals with disabilities, Biden remarked on the potential long-term implications of Trump’s leadership, stating that history would ultimately judge Trump’s time in office. This has led him to conclude that he has not yet seen anything “victorious” over the course of Trump’s initial 100 days in office.

Biden’s remarks were made as he looked back on the state of politics today and the rapid changes that have taken place under the new administration. He stated, “Look what’s happened now. Fewer than 100 days, this new administration has done so – made so much damage and so much destruction. It’s nothing short of astonishing that it could occur that quickly. He stressed the seriousness of the time we find ourselves in, saying there is a reason for concern about the path our country is on.

Biden Re-centers on Centrist Priorities

Ever since, Biden has stayed mostly out of the public eye. His recent comments indicate that he’s beginning to re-center his administration on centrist political priorities. Just last month, he blasted the Trump administration for its handling of the Social Security Administration. This move underscored his well-established affinity for social welfare programs.

In his last months as president, Biden made clear decisions with long-lasting military support for Ukraine. He approved the use of long-range American missiles against Russia and authorized a surge in remaining approved U.S. aid to Ukraine. Under President Biden’s leadership, the U.S. has significantly increased its support for Ukraine. Since the war started in February 2022 we have rushed more than $65 billion to Ukraine in assistance.

In the speech, Biden spoke in strong and unambivalent terms about his support for Ukraine. He acknowledged that stopping the aid efforts while the war continued to rage would be difficult. “It was hard to say now I’m going to stop now,” he explained, underscoring his commitment to rallying European allies and applying pressure on Russia through sanctions.

Biden Rebukes Trump’s Peace Proposal

Third, Biden rightly rebuked Trump for proposing that Ukraine surrender territory to reach a peace accord. He called this concept a “modern-day appeasement.” He drew historical parallels to British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s efforts to appease Adolf Hitler before World War II, arguing that such approaches undermine democratic values. “I just don’t understand how people think that if we allow a dictator, a thug, to decide he’s going to take significant portions of land that aren’t his, and that’s going to satisfy him,” Biden stated.

In his speech, Biden recounted how Trump treated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a combative Oval Office meeting earlier this year. He said it was “beneath America.” He criticized Trump’s statements on U.S. territories. He mainly zeroed in on the Gulf of America and Trump’s dreams for Panama, Greenland, and Canada to pay for the wall.

The former president’s commentary highlights the contrasting approaches to foreign policy and domestic governance between his administration and Trump’s. Since taking office, Biden’s administration has sought to both restore and strengthen democratic principles as well as respond to the urgent humanitarian crisis.

What The Author Thinks Biden’s sharp contrast with Trump’s foreign policy and domestic governance highlights the deep divisions in American politics. While Biden remains committed to supporting Ukraine and advancing social welfare, Trump’s approach to international relations and internal governance has been more controversial, particularly with his stance on Ukraine and his handling of foreign leaders. The differing priorities between these two figures reflect the ongoing struggle to define the future of American leadership on the global stage.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

