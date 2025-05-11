Defyne MD Unveils the Latest Breakthroughs in Fat Grafting Innovations

Defyne MD, a premier aesthetics and regenerative medicine practice led by board-certified plastic and reconstructive microsurgeon Dr. Oren Tessler, MD, proudly introduces state-of-the-art fat grafting treatments that redefine natural beauty and long-term wellness. Defyne MD offers state-of-the-art solutions that use the patient’s own fat to enhance contours, restore volume, and improve skin quality.

These advanced procedures, ranging from cellulite reduction to breast augmentation, are performed while patients are awake, ensuring a safer, more comfortable experience without the risks of general anesthesia.

“At Defyne MD, we go beyond traditional aesthetics to offer solutions that integrate beauty with long-term health,” said Dr. Tessler. “Fat grafting is not just about restoring volume, it’s about harnessing the body’s regenerative power to improve skin quality, symmetry, and overall well-being. These procedures allow us to achieve results that are both transformative and sustainable.”

Defyne MD’s cutting-edge fat grafting treatments include:

A² Technology for Flawless Skin: Address cellulite at its root with A² Technology, a groundbreaking method that utilizes fat-derived regenerative cells to smooth dimples and enhance skin texture. This non-invasive solution delivers visibly firmer, more youthful skin.

EVFT Breast Augmentation: Experience the future of breast augmentation with the Enhanced Volume Fat Transfer (EVFT) method. This innovative approach uses the patient’s own fat to create naturally beautiful contours without implants, ensuring stunning, long-lasting results.

AlloClae™ Skin Rejuvenation: Rejuvenate and tighten skin with AlloClae™ technology, a transformative treatment combining fat grafting and regenerative science. Achieve improved volume, elasticity, and tone for a radiant, youthful glow.

Fat Banking for Future Treatments: Secure your aesthetic and medical future with fat banking. Defyne is the first fat banking clinic in the Southwest. This advanced process preserves fat extracted during liposuction for later use, reducing the need for repeated procedures, ensuring convenience, and providing access to younger, healthier cells for a variety of applications.

Defyne MD is redefining beauty and regenerative care with cutting-edge fat grafting treatments that deliver personalized, natural results to enhance aesthetics and overall well-being.

“Fat grafting is a regenerative therapy that enhances skin health and provides a sustainable alternative to synthetic fillers and implants,” said Dr. Tessler. “With fat banking, we’re empowering patients to plan for their future, ensuring they always have access to their own natural tissue for aesthetic and medical treatments.”

Unlike traditional fat grafting techniques that require general anesthesia, Defyne MD’s innovative approach allows patients to remain awake during the procedure, offering:

Reduced risks associated with general anesthesia

Faster recovery and minimal downtime

A comfortable, in-office experience with no hospital stay

“Our approach prioritizes patient safety, comfort, and long-term results,” said Dr. Tessler. “By performing these procedures while patients are awake, we not only enhance the recovery process but also provide a more precise and natural outcome tailored to each individual’s needs.”

Advancing the Future of Regenerative Aesthetics Fat grafting at Defyne MD goes beyond simple cosmetic enhancement. It represents a shift toward regenerative, sustainable beauty solutions. The ability to bank fat for future use ensures that patients have ongoing access to their own natural tissue for aesthetic and medical treatments, reducing the need for synthetic fillers or repeat liposuction procedures.

“As plastic surgeons, we’re shaping the future of aesthetics and regenerative care,” said Dr. Tessler. “With fat banking, patients are empowered to take control of their aesthetic journey, ensuring they have access to the most advanced and natural solutions available.”

For more information, please visit DefyneMD.com.