Midnighties Launches Luxury Bamboo Sleepwear Featuring Built-In Bra-Like Support and Muffin-free Waistbands

Redefining Sleepwear for the Modern Woman

Say goodbye to saggy tees — Midnighties introduces a new era of sleepwear designed for women who seek stylish coverage for socializing, without sacrificing comfort.

The brand’s debut collection includes tops with built-in, lightly padded support, crafted from breathable, sustainable bamboo fabric for a cool night’s sleep, through heatwaves or hot flashes. Each piece also features muffin-free waistbands that lay flat against the skin — no pinching, bulk, or discomfort.

Designed to Be Seen, Comfortable Enough to Sleep In

Midnighties were made for the way women actually live — rarely alone, always in motion, and often surrounded by houseguests, roommates, delivery drivers, hotel staff, and kids who think sleep is optional. With flattering silhouettes, thoughtfully placed support, and mix-and-match sizing, each piece is designed to help women feel confident, covered, and effortlessly put together — even in the middle of morning chaos.

“We were tired of pajamas that didn’t fit our bodies or our lives,” says founder Julie Coin, a fractional COO and aunt of five. “In my big, close-knit family, every visit means sleepovers, late-night snacks, and toddlers tackling you to demonstrate their ninja moves. Midnighties lets you wake up in a pillow fort, stroll into the kitchen, and feel stylish — no hoodie, no bra, no crossed arms, no fuss.”

A Brand Born From Real Moments

The idea behind Midnighties took shape during late-night babysitting and sleepovers in sweltering Southern California. “It was 90 degrees, and we were still throwing on bras or hoodies just to chase after kids, grab breakfast, or cover up when a neighbor popped by,” Coin recalls. “That moment — the ‘why is this still a thing?’ moment — sparked the beginning of Midnighties.”

With thoughtful features like non-shifting padded cups, no underwire, and elastic-fee, flat-front waistbands, every design element serves a purpose, offering support without compromising comfort.

A Must-Have for Summer Travel and Grad Gifting Season

With the travel season kicking off and graduation gifting underway, Midnighties are the perfect sleepwear upgrade for women heading into dorm life, shared vacation homes, or long-haul flights. Flattering silhouettes, mix-and-match sizing from S to XXL, and buttery-soft bamboo fabric make them a smart choice for everyone from college-bound students to menopausal moms.

Each Set Supports Women — Literally and Figuratively

Every pair of Midnighties supports the wearer with non-shifting padded cups (no underwire!) and wide flat-front waistbands that won’t dig or roll. The brand also gives back by donating to Women In Need (WIN), a New York City nonprofit that supports unhoused women and children.

“We believe women should feel supported — both physically and emotionally,” says Coin. “Midnighties is about delivering comfortable support so you can relax no matter where you are or who’s around.”

Sleepwear That Moves with You

As the brand gains traction, it is being recognized for offering versatile options that meet the needs of women across age groups and life stages. Whether navigating puberty, PMS, menopause, or just traveling between cities, Midnighties aims to help women rest, recharge, and show up comfortably — wherever they are.

Perfect for everything from hotel stays and shared vacation homes to long-haul flights, Midnighties reimagines sleepwear as stylish, structured, and ready for real life.

Available now in limited quantities at www.midnighties.com.

About Midnighties

Midnighties is a luxury sleepwear company creating stylish, supportive pajamas with built-in, lightly padded support and a focus on inclusive design. Using ultra-soft, sustainable bamboo fabric, the line features muffin-free waistbands and mix-and-match sizing to accommodate a range of body types. Founded by Julie Coin, Midnighties is on a mission to redefine sleepwear while supporting women in need through product donations and community engagement. The brand officially launched in April 2025.

Media Contact

Julie Coin

Founder, Midnighties

Email: team@midnighties.com

Website: www.midnighties.com

Instagram: @midnighties_sleepwear