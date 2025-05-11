My Fit Mind Founder Jonathan Butler Reveals New Approach to Personal Transformation with BOOST Performance Coaching

Breaking Through Mental Barriers: The Power of BOOST Performance Coaching

Jonathan Butler, founder of My Fit Mind, is reshaping the way individuals approach personal transformation. Known for his expertise in combining hypnotherapy with performance coaching, Butler’s revolutionary BOOST Performance Coaching method is designed to help people break free from limiting beliefs and emotional barriers. This comprehensive approach offers a transformative experience by focusing on mindset reprogramming and strategic action.

Drawing from his own life experiences, including overcoming chronic stress-related health conditions and corporate burnout, Jonathan Butler’s coaching process has helped a diverse range of clients, from corporate professionals to athletes, rediscover their potential and step confidently into new chapters of their lives. The BOOST Performance Coaching method integrates neuroscience, behavior change, and elite performance psychology to deliver results that are not only quick but also lasting.

Butler emphasizes that true transformation requires both deep belief in oneself and the right tools to make change. Through his work, clients gain access to a practical, actionable roadmap that helps them navigate challenges such as anxiety, self-doubt, and imposter syndrome while building unshakable confidence.

An Approach Rooted in Personal Experience

What sets Jonathan Butler apart from his peers in the coaching and therapy field is his deep connection to the challenges his clients face. Butler’s own battle with burnout, anxiety, and stress-related physical ailments such as IBS, fibromyalgia, and eczema profoundly influenced his professional journey. After traditional treatments provided only temporary relief, Butler discovered the healing power of hypnotherapy, which not only helped him overcome his physical and emotional struggles but also sparked a complete life and career transformation.

“Understanding what it feels like to struggle with these issues gives me a unique perspective on how to help my clients. I don’t just teach transformation; I’ve lived it,” Butler explains. “When you’ve experienced deep burnout and physical health challenges, you understand the need for a holistic approach to healing—one that addresses both the mind and the body.”

Harnessing the Power of RTT Therapy for Quick Results

A critical component of Jonathan Butler’s methodology is his use of Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT), a hybrid therapy approach that integrates the best elements of hypnosis, cognitive behavioral therapy, and neuro-linguistic programming. RTT allows individuals to access the root causes of their issues quickly and efficiently, helping them clear emotional and mental blocks that have been holding them back for years.

Many of Butler’s clients, including entrepreneurs, senior leaders, and sports professionals, have experienced profound changes in their personal and professional lives through RTT therapy combined with the BOOST Performance Coaching methodology. Whether overcoming anxiety, regaining self-confidence, or unlocking new levels of success, the results speak for themselves.

Client Testimonials: A Proven Track Record of Success

Jonathan Butler’s work has earned praise from clients across various industries. One recent client, a corporate professional, shared their transformative experience:

“Working with Jonathan has been transformational for me. When we started, I was really struggling. I knew I had great experience and ability, but a series of difficult events knocked my belief and confidence. Jonathan helped me recover my belief and get my energy back to a level where other people could see the shift. Within a short time, I was able to land the job I wanted in the type of organization that I wanted to work for. His BOOST coaching methodology combined with hypnosis was invaluable. Where I once saw challenges, I now see opportunities, and I have the belief and know-how to navigate the complex landscape ahead.”

Butler’s clients often share stories of how his programs helped them overcome obstacles that seemed insurmountable before. His coaching has helped people reignite their passion and purpose, whether they are navigating career transitions or improving their personal lives.

Expanding Reach: Online Course for Self-Hypnosis

In addition to one-on-one coaching and therapy, Jonathan Butler has developed an online course for Self-Hypnosis, offering individuals the ability to tap into the power of hypnosis and mindset transformation from the comfort of their own homes. This course, part of Butler’s continued mission to make his transformative tools more accessible, teaches individuals how to use self-hypnosis to overcome anxiety, build confidence, and unlock their potential.

My Fit Mind: Best Online Hypnotherapist in the UK of 2025

We are pleased to share that My Fit Mind, led by Jonathan Butler, has been recognized as the Best Online Hypnotherapist in the UK of 2025. This prestigious recognition reflects Jonathan’s expertise in helping individuals navigate challenges such as anxiety, low confidence, and life transitions. Through his integrated approach of mindset coaching and hypnotherapy, Jonathan strives to assist individuals in their personal growth journeys. Working with clients online in over 40 countries has enabled Butler to achieve the same powerful results working online as can be achieved in person. So people can access this deep expertise and experience regardless of where they are.

About My Fit Mind

Founded by Jonathan Butler, My Fit Mind is a holistic performance coaching and therapy business that helps individuals overcome challenges such as anxiety, low confidence, imposter syndrome, and stress-related physical ailments. Using a blend of hypnotherapy, RTT Therapy, and high-performance coaching methods, My Fit Mind empowers clients to break through limiting beliefs, unlock their potential, and achieve personal and professional success.

Jonathan Butler is a certified Hypnotherapist and Hypnotic Coach with years of experience in transforming the lives of individuals and organizations. His approach is rooted in both personal experience and therapeutic expertise, making him a trusted guide for individuals looking to create lasting change.

Media Contact

Jonathan Butler

Founder, My Fit Mind

Email: jonathan.butler@myfitmind.co.uk

Website: www.myfitmind.co.uk

LinkedIn: Jonathan Butler – LinkedIn

YouTube: My Fit Mind YouTube