Shopphantom Surpasses 5 Million Users, Gains Global Recognition for its “New Financial Entity” Concept

Shopphantom, a global leader in e-commerce service platforms, today announced that it has surpassed 5 million registered users worldwide. This milestone highlights the platform’s rapid progress in intelligent marketing and cross-border e-commerce services. As a rising force in the digital economy, Shopphantom’s innovative “New Financial Entity” concept is gaining significant attention and endorsement across international markets.

Since its founding in the United States in 2021, Shopphantom has focused on delivering end-to-end digital commerce solutions for brands. The recent user growth reflects the strong market fit of its offerings and reaffirms the forward-looking nature of its technology architecture and business model.

Currently, Shopphantom operates across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, supporting over 20 major languages and payment methods. Amid an increasingly complex cross-border e-commerce ecosystem and intensifying market competition, Shopphantom has pioneered a growth model centered on technology. Its strategy—combining algorithm-driven insights, scenario-based marketing, and closed-loop data systems—offers a practical and scalable path for global merchants seeking commercial breakthroughs.

The company’s “New Financial Entity” strategy has also drawn considerable industry attention. This framework reimagines value creation in digital commerce by positioning digital advertising, data assets, algorithmic credit, and platform traffic as core production drivers. It aims to evolve traditional transaction-based platforms into intelligent, value-driven networks. By efficiently integrating user behavior data with algorithmic analytics, Shopphantom has introduced a new “growth-as-financing” model. This approach enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to scale rapidly without relying on conventional financial institutions.

“The milestone of 5 million users is a significant achievement for Shopphantom,” said the company’s Co-founder and CEO in an official statement. “However, what we value more is our ability to create sustained value for merchants in an ever-evolving global market. The ‘New Financial Entity’ is not just a conceptual shift—it redefines the infrastructure of e-commerce.”

Since the launch of this strategy, more than 80,000 brands have made their first overseas sales through Shopphantom, with nearly half achieving double-digit growth within the first 90 days. Several high-potential brands have also successfully entered mainstream Western markets by leveraging the platform. Shopphantom’s intelligent system, featuring “dynamic ad placement + real-time optimization,” allows businesses to manage their advertising spend and maximize ROI without building complex operations teams.

Looking ahead, Shopphantom plans to launch new localized service hubs in Singapore, the UAE, and Chile in Q3 2025. The rollout will include AI-powered customer service configuration and multilingual smart conversion tools to support growing multi-market demands. The platform expects to exceed 10 million active global users by 2026, with operations spanning more than 80 countries and regions.

