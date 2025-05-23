Kredete Launches Africa’s First Stablecoin-Backed Credit Card

Kredete, the financial technology platform helping African immigrants in the U.S. build credit through stablecoin-powered payments, today announced the launch of Africa’s first stablecoin-backed credit card. Built in partnership with Visa, Stellar, and Rain, the card gives users across 41+ African countries a simple, secure way to spend stable digital assets—both online and offline—across more than 100+ countries.

For decades, millions of Africans have faced high fees, limited access, and unreliable infrastructure when trying to participate in the global economy. Kredete’s new offering addresses that directly by combining U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins, real-time blockchain settlement, and a globally accepted Visa card into one unified experience.

Linked directly to a user’s digital wallet, the card enables near-instant settlement in USDC with real-time FX conversion at the point of purchase. Whether it’s a freelancer in Nairobi buying software, a family in Accra paying school fees, a business in Lagos managing international vendors, or a student in Dakar booking online courses, the Kredete card offers a new level of financial flexibility and control.

“Access to money shouldn’t stop at your country’s borders,” said Adeola Adedewe, Founder & CEO of Kredete. We’ve built a system that lets Africans store value in digital dollars and use those funds however and wherever they choose—instantly.”

This launch builds on Kredete’s existing platform, which already enables remittances to over 25+ African countries and provides access to FDIC-insured U.S. bank accounts using international IDs. With the addition of a globally accepted credit card, Kredete now delivers a full-stack financial product for Africans at home and abroad—designed to work around the legacy constraints of traditional banking systems.

The card uses USDC, a fully reserved and regulated digital dollar, settled over the Stellar network for low cost, speed and transparency. It integrates directly into Kredete’s app and is accepted at over 150+ million merchants worldwide.

“We believe stablecoins aren’t just a technology—they’re a utility,” said Ebuka Arinze, Chief Product Officer of Kredete. “By embedding them into real-world financial tools, we’re giving everyday users a way to store and move money with confidence.”

To learn more or join the waitlist, visit: https://www.kredete.io/cards

About Kredete

Kredete is a financial technology platform that helps African immigrants in the diaspora build credit through stablecoin-powered cross-border payments to over 25+ countries, with low fees. The company now provides FDIC-insured U.S. bank accounts accessible with international IDs, and has introduced the first stablecoin-backed credit card for use across 41+ African countries. Founded by Adeola Adedewe, Kredete has grown rapidly to serve over 500,000 users, building a modern financial infrastructure designed for Africans—locally and globally.