Moby Concierge Announces Launch of AI Concierge App for Superhosts, Hotels, and Municipalities

Moby Concierge: Innovating Hospitality Through AI Technology

Moby Concierge launched its cutting-edge AI concierge app, which is changing the way short-term rental hosts and hospitality providers interact with guests. Designed specifically for Superhosts, Moby streamlines guest communication by leveraging artificial intelligence to provide immediate responses to property-related inquiries and local recommendations. This groundbreaking app reduces the stress of managing guest interactions and empowers hosts with a tool that automates essential tasks, allowing them to focus on delivering top-tier hospitality. Additionally, Moby Concierge offers valuable insights by analyzing guest interactions and preferences, enabling hosts to make informed decisions to enhance the guest experience and optimize property management.



From Concept to Cutting-Edge App: The Moby Story

Moby started with real hosting experience. Founder Narek Parlakyan created the first version while managing his cabin in Lake Arrowhead, California. Parlakyan realized there was a significant opportunity to improve the guest experience with technology. Combining his own experience with the emerging potential of AI, he developed the first version of Moby, a tool that immediately elevated guest ratings and reduced the time hosts spent answering routine inquiries.

Parlakyan’s friend and co-founder, Narek Manukyan, joined the project, bringing over a decade of experience in iOS development and AI in the entertainment industry. Together, they refined Moby into a comprehensive AI concierge that is changing how hosts and guests interact. Since launching in early 2023, Moby has grown rapidly, evolving in response to feedback from hosts and guests alike.

How Moby Works: A Seamless Experience for Hosts and Guests

Moby’s functionality is designed to be intuitive and low-maintenance for hosts. By simply copying and pasting their guestbook into the Moby platform, hosts activate their own personalized concierge app. A quick-launch QR code sticker can be printed and placed inside the rental, enabling guests to quickly access the app when scanned. Through the app, guests can ask questions and receive answers via voice or chat, covering everything from Wi-Fi issues to local recommendations (all without needing to contact the host directly).

On average, Moby handles 70-80% of guest inquiries, automating responses for common property-related issues and personalizing recommendations based on the host’s input. This not only makes the guest experience smoother but also significantly reduces the workload for hosts. Over time, Moby learns from each interaction, continuously improving its ability to meet guest needs and enhancing the overall hosting experience.

Moby doesn’t just support guests; it also helps hosts, hotels, and municipalities better understand them. By handling and categorizing guest interactions, Moby surfaces valuable data on common questions, service gaps, and guest preferences. Hosts and property managers gain insight into what their guests care about most, whether it’s local dining, parking clarity, or amenity use, helping them improve the stay experience. For hotels, this turns into actionable trends that drive smarter staffing and guest service decisions. And for municipalities, aggregated, privacy-respecting data from Moby can highlight patterns around tourism behavior, neighborhood pressure points, and compliance awareness, making it a powerful tool for smarter, guest-friendly city planning

Looking Ahead: New Features on the Horizon

Moby is not resting on its laurels. The company is actively developing new features to further enrich the guest experience and streamline hosting. One major upcoming feature is multimedia messaging, which will allow hosts to upload photos and videos to the app. This addition will enable hosts to solve common issues more quickly by providing visual aids for guests. Additionally, Moby is working on offering dedicated phone numbers for hosts, enabling the app to automatically manage basic calls before escalating more complex inquiries.

These developments reflect Moby’s commitment to enhancing the future of short-term rental hospitality. As the global short-term rental market continues to grow, Moby is positioning itself as a leader in hospitality technology.

The Future of Hospitality: AI Empowering Hosts

The short-term rental market is projected to surpass $227 billion by 2030, and as guest expectations evolve, the demand for intelligent, voice-activated support is growing. In the next 5-10 years, having responsive, AI-powered guest support will become a standard expectation for both hosts and guests.

“Moby’s AI concierge is not about replacing the personal touch of hosts but empowering them with technology,” said Parlakyan. “The future of hospitality will require hosts to strike a balance between personal connection and efficient, responsive service. Moby gives them the tools to do both, without adding complexity or stress.”

Moby’s vision for the future is one where hosts no longer feel overwhelmed by repetitive tasks, and guests can enjoy seamless, high-quality service throughout their stay.

Recognition and Milestones: Moby’s Growing Influence in the Industry

Moby’s innovative approach has already been recognized by the tech and hospitality sectors. The company was selected as an alumni of Plug and Play, a prestigious global innovation platform, and is also the recipient of the Neruzh 2024 award. These accolades are a testament to Moby’s cutting-edge technology and its potential to shape the future of hospitality.

Testimonials: Host Satisfaction at the Core

Danielle and Seth, Superhosts in San Luis Obispo, California, shared their experience with Moby:

“Moby has been an absolute game-changer for our historic bungalow in downtown SLO. We used to spend so much time answering the same guest questions, WiFi resets, parking instructions, how to use the old fireplace, you name it. Since adding Moby, it feels like we finally have a co-host we can trust. Guests love scanning the QR and getting instant answers without having to text or call us. Hosting feels fun again, and we have so much more peace of mind knowing guests are taken care of even when we’re not immediately available.”

