Tier One Bio Optimization Revolutionizes Health and Fitness for Veterans and First Responders

About Tier One Bio Optimization: A Commitment to Real Science-Backed Health Strategies

Founded by Coach Scott Meador, Tier One Bio Optimization has emerged as a premium resource in the realm of bio optimization, catering specifically to veterans, first responders, and their families. Building on his own transformative fitness journey, Coach Scott has dedicated his career to helping others optimize their health through a blend of proven methodologies and the latest scientific insights.

The foundation of Tier One Bio Optimization lies in Coach Scott’s personal experience overcoming multiple physical challenges. After serving in the U.S. Army, faced significant health issues, including weight gain, and diabetes. However, through a commitment to bio optimization, he not only turned his own health around but also sought to share his knowledge with others in similar situations.

Coach Scott’s approach focuses on a variety of bio-optimization techniques, including:

Protein-focused diet plans

Weightlifting routines

Zone 2 cardio for cardiovascular health

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Peptide therapies

Grounding techniques

Blue light blocking for improved sleep

Red light therapy

Fitness wearables for tracking progress

Small molecule supplements

Micro-current neuro-feedback

PMEF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy)

Vagus nerve stimulation

This multi-faceted approach is grounded in scientific research, ensuring that clients receive not only personalized support but also effective, sustainable solutions for achieving optimal health.

Coach Scott’s Transformation: From Struggles to Success

Coach Scott’s own journey began when he recognized the need for better self-care and health optimization. Struggling with weight gain, and poor health, he realized that a one-size-fits-all approach to fitness wasn’t going to be effective for him. Instead, he sought personalized solutions based on scientific evidence.

Through a tailored combination of nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle changes, Scott lost over 80 pounds, reduced his body fat percentage from 46.5% to 11.5%, and improved key health markers, such as lowering his A1C from 12.5 to 5.5. His cholesterol levels dropped dramatically, with LDL levels reducing from 924 to just 37. Additionally, his sleep quality improved from an average of 5 hours and 23 minutes to 7 hours and 36 minutes per night, drastically enhancing his overall well-being.

These improvements weren’t just visible in his physique; they were mirrored in his physical and mental health, making him more energetic, focused, and resilient. Today, Coach Scott continues to use his personal success story as a testament to the power of bio optimization, guiding others to achieve similar life-changing results.

Real Client Success: Making Lasting Health Improvements

Tier One Bio Optimization is not just about theoretical health advice; it’s about making measurable improvements. Clients like Jason F., a U.S. Army retiree, have found remarkable success through Coach Scott’s guidance. After working with Coach Scott, Jason’s health took a significant turn for the better. Previously struggling with issues like high cholesterol, poor sleep, and high A1C levels, Jason saw his blood pressure stabilize, his heart rate improve, and his muscle tone increase.

Through personalized coaching, Jason learned how to adjust his protein intake, optimize his sleep schedule, and transition to low-impact exercises. With Coach Scott’s suggestion to get blood work done, Jason discovered a hormonal imbalance that was contributing to his challenges. After starting a medical regimen to correct his testosterone and estrogen levels, Jason’s health showed significant improvement. He now enjoys what his primary care physician describes as “perfect blood pressure” and no longer needs medication to control it.

In Jason’s own words: “I am somewhat broken but want to enjoy the remaining years of my life. As a result of Tier One Bio Optimization, I have made significant progress in my health.”

Thomas D., a 61-year-old client, also praised the program: “I feel better than I have in the last 10 years. Others have commented on how much my body composition has changed, and I can honestly say I feel more energized and healthier.”

These success stories highlight Tier One Bio Optimization’s unique ability to help individuals achieve their health and fitness goals through personalized, sustainable strategies.

Science-Backed Approach: The Foundation of Success

What sets Tier One Bio Optimization apart from the competition is its focus on evidence-based practices. Unlike many fitness programs that rely on sensationalist claims or temporary fad diets, Tier One Bio Optimization offers practical, sustainable strategies grounded in scientific research. This approach helps clients make lasting improvements to their health, with a focus on long-term results rather than quick fixes.

Coach Scott’s background, which includes certifications from the Clean Health Institute under Dr. Layne Norton and accreditation as a Mind Pump Online Coach by the National Academy of Sports Medicine, further bolsters his credibility. He combines his expertise in nutrition, fitness, and bio optimization to offer clients effective solutions that are tailored to their unique needs.

In an age where health information is abundant but often contradictory, Tier One Bio Optimization stands out as a trusted source for those seeking to improve their health through real, science-backed strategies.

About Tier One Bio Optimization

Tier One Bio Optimization, an initiative of Face Fitness, was founded by Coach Scott Meador, a disabled U.S. Army veteran. With a passion for fitness and health optimization, Coach Scott blends his personal experiences and professional certifications to help others optimize their health. Through personalized fitness, nutrition coaching, and bio-optimization techniques, Tier One Bio Optimization provides clients with a practical and sustainable path to achieving their health goals.

For more information, visit www.tieronebiooptimization.net.

Media Contact

Scott Meador

Founder, Tier One Bio Optimization

Email: coaching@aboutfacefitness.net

Website: www.tieronebiooptimization.net

Instagram: @tier_one_bio_optimization

YouTube: TierOne Bio Optimization