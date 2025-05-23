Conquest Business Group Revolutionizes Life Insurance Industry with Tech-Driven Approach

Reinventing Life Insurance: How Michael and Chanelle Crouch Are Modernizing a Legacy Industry for Agents and Families

Michael and Chanelle Crouch are on a mission to redefine the life insurance industry through their company, Conquest Business Group. Founded in 2020, Conquest focuses on simplified life insurance solutions for families while providing agents with the tools and support to build lasting financial independence. The couple, whose entrepreneurial journey began from humble beginnings, is shifting the industry away from outdated systems and traditional models, creating a modern, tech-driven platform that emphasizes agent empowerment and client protection.

The company specializes in simplified issue life insurance products, including Final Expense, Mortgage Protection, Indexed Universal Life (IULs), and Fixed Index Annuities. These products are designed to meet the growing needs of today’s families, offering reliable, affordable coverage without the complexity often associated with traditional life insurance. The Crouchs’ approach aims to not only protect families but also equip insurance agents with the resources necessary for long-term success.

With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic mentoring, Conquest Business Group is positioning itself as a game-changer in an industry that has often relied on outdated methods.

“We know what it’s like to grind with no roadmap,” said Michael Crouch, Co-Founder. “That’s why we built Conquest—to be the agency we needed when we were starting out.”

Empowering Agents Through Technology and Mentorship

At Conquest Business Group, the focus isn’t just on selling insurance; it’s on creating an ecosystem where agents can thrive. The Crouchs have built a business model that prioritizes agent success through top-tier compensation, comprehensive training, and a one-of-a-kind lead program that integrates AI-driven automation.

Conquest’s lead program is particularly groundbreaking. By utilizing smart automation, agents receive real-time, exclusive leads, which are automatically qualified and scheduled for follow-ups. This system eliminates the need for outdated practices such as cold calling and manually searching for prospects. Agents can focus more on delivering solutions to their clients and building their business, while the technology handles the repetitive tasks.

This modern approach allows agents to be more productive, organized, and effective—empowering them to achieve financial freedom.

“We designed Conquest to be the agency we wish we had,” said Chanelle Crouch, Co-Founder. “We want agents to grow their business without outdated systems or a lack of support.”

Simplifying Life Insurance for Everyday Families

While many companies rely on complex policies and inflated premiums, Conquest focuses on simplicity, transparency, and affordability. Their simplified issue products make it easy for families to secure coverage—no medical exams, no red tape, and no confusion.

Michael and Chanelle are committed to helping families protect their futures with insurance solutions that are both practical and affordable.

A New Standard in Agent Leadership and Innovation

Conquest Business Group is more than an insurance agency—it’s a movement redefining leadership in the industry. Michael and Chanelle Crouch have built a platform rooted in mentorship, innovation, and empowerment, helping agents not only excel in their careers but also build meaningful legacies for themselves and their families.

Michael’s journey began in 2016, when he left college to pursue entrepreneurship. His drive quickly propelled him into the top 10% of insurance producers nationwide, laying the foundation for the leadership and vision behind Conquest.

Chanelle, a University of Michigan graduate, brings a powerful blend of creativity and technical expertise to the business. A self-taught marketing and tech strategist, she has implemented modern systems that streamline operations, elevate agent productivity, and keep the agency ahead of the curve.

Together, Michael and Chanelle have built a people-first business model—one that prioritizes the success of both the families they protect and the agents they support.



Moving Beyond the Traditional Industry Model

Conquest Business Group is redefining the insurance agency model by breaking away from outdated practices and recycled leads. Founded by agents who’ve lived the grind, the Crouchs have built a forward-thinking platform that meets the evolving needs of today’s clients while equipping agents for lasting success.

By combining real-time, exclusive leads with smart automation and hands-on mentorship, Conquest has set a new standard for performance and scalability in an industry slow to innovate. Their tech-powered, people-first approach has earned them recognition as one of the most forward-looking agencies in the market.

“We’re not corporate—we’re agents who’ve lived the grind,” said Michael. “Conquest is a place where agents can truly build their freedom.”

For more information about Conquest Business Group and how to become part of their mission, visit www.conquestbusinessgroup.com.

About Conquest Business Group

