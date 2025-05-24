The Future of Getting Things Done: Clevertone Launches 24/7 Concierge Support for Everyday Life

Clevertone Revolutionizes Personal and Business Concierge Services with 24/7 AI-Enhanced Support

What was once a luxury is now a necessity for modern life. Clevertone, co-founded by entrepreneur John Daniel, is transforming how individuals and businesses manage daily demands by offering real human concierge support, enhanced by proprietary AI technology, around the clock.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global offices in Peru, India, Israel, and Portugal, Clevertone makes professional task management accessible and secure for a wide range of clients starting at just $25 per month.

Tailored Plans Designed for Diverse Clientele

Clevertone serves a broad spectrum of customers with plans that meet unique lifestyle and business needs. Busy mothers rely on Clevertone for meal ordering, online shopping, and event planning. Elderly clients benefit from emergency contact management and SOS support. Entrepreneurs and small businesses utilize Clevertone for booking travel, making dinner reservations, handling back-office tasks, and appointment scheduling.

For business clients, Clevertone operates a 24/7 BPO call center that supports multiple industries and departments, offering scalable solutions for enterprise-level operations. This service enables businesses to streamline customer support, manage appointments, and oversee operational functions efficiently.

Simple, Secure, and Seamless: How Clevertone Works

Using Clevertone’s software is straightforward. Clients connect their communication channels—phone, email, text, or app—and Clevertone’s live agents, backed by AI, take over task management without the need to share passwords. The proprietary platform is 100% password-secured, ensuring client information remains private while allowing secure delegation of sensitive tasks.

“Clevertone was built on one belief: people shouldn’t have to sacrifice their time to keep up with life,” says co-founder John Daniel. “We created a service that’s as personal as it is powerful—so anyone can delegate the small stuff and focus on what truly matters.”

Empowering Both Individuals and Businesses

Clevertone’s hybrid approach combines live human support with advanced AI tools to provide rapid responses and customized solutions 24/7. Whether it’s a personal errand or a complex business function, Clevertone’s team is equipped to handle requests with efficiency and discretion.

For SMBs and Enterprise, Clevertone offers scalable solutions for major enterprises, handling functions such as content moderation, digital customer experience, administrative and back-office support, sales and conversion optimization, digital transformation, data annotation and model training, data structuring and management, automation and process optimization, collection management, compliance monitoring, and talent acquisition outsourcing. Supported by a global network of agents, these services help reduce operational overhead and improve client engagement, contributing to increased productivity and service quality.



About Clevertone

Clevertone is a personal and business concierge service offering affordable, secure, and comprehensive 24/7 support powered by live agents and proprietary AI technology. Founded by co-founder John Daniel, the company is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and maintains offices in Peru, India, Israel, and Portugal. Clevertone aims to simplify life and work for individuals and businesses across industries through a combination of human expertise and innovative software.

