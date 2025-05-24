Adaptability Key to Digitising Legacy School Admin Systems, Says daylight AG

A consistent performer in many rankings pertaining to education, Switzerland is not always in the conversation of countries that need upgrades in their education system. Individually, however, schools in many cantons are in need of a major overhaul of their legacy school administration systems.

“While the Swiss education system remains the envy of the world owing to its high standards and strong position in European education rankings, individual institutions face digitalisation challenges that affect efficiency, security, and other factors,” said a spokesperson for daylight AG, a developer of school admin management software.

Recently, one of the leading technical and scientific universities in Zurich approached the developer regarding its need to modernise its course management system. daylight AG later found that the task at hand was not simply a matter of installing new software, but integrating a new one with a legacy system that is no longer supported.

“What we discovered during that engagement was that, individually, schools face the same challenges businesses do, with legacy IT systems creating a host of issues that can no longer be resolved because support is no longer available,” daylight AG’s spokesperson said.

Sophisticated System for Complex Demands

Because of the complex needs of colleges and universities, demand for software systems like daylight AG has risen owing to their modularity and adaptability, being able to integrate with a host of software systems, including unsupported ones. “What we’ve achieved with daylight is a solution that caters to the requirements of the Swiss education system but can still be further tailored to the specific needs of individual schools,” the firm’s representative added.

For teachers, daylight AG automates administrative tasks such as attendance and grade recording, data analysis and management, and informing students about class schedule adjustments and cancellations. Students, in turn, receive this information in real time, as well as access to information on course offerings, via their mobile devices.

As schools strive to increase their revenue, marketing has become a critical function of school administrators, and daylight AG has ensured that its software addresses this new requirement. “Our software has all the features you would typically find in marketing and CRM tools, so schools and instructors can now build attractive sites for their courses with registration and billing features included,” the representative said.

Adaptability at the Heart

daylight AG, however, admitted that at the speed technology is moving, the evolving requirements of educational institutions will eventually render its breakthroughs outdated. To prevent this, the team said that it endeavours to be as adaptive as its creation. “We’ve been in the industry for two decades now, and we’ve remained a leader in our niche because of our refusal to stop evolving,” its representative said.

“If your institution is seeking to future-proof itself through digitisation, our team is committed to partnering with you for the long term,” they added.