Leigh-Ann Larson, CEO of Elevate Counseling Services, Redefines Mental Health and Leadership Through Innovative Approach to Healing and Growth

A New Era of Mental Health and Leadership: The Visionary Impact of Leigh-Ann Larson

Leigh-Ann Larson is a name synonymous with groundbreaking change in both the mental health and leadership spaces. As the founder and CEO of Elevate Counseling Services, a thriving seven-location group practice in Massachusetts, Larson has spent decades merging her expertise as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Energy Psychology Practitioner, and Intuitive Medium to help individuals navigate grief, trauma, and personal growth. Her approach is unique—fusing clinical mental health strategies with intuitive wisdom to achieve deep, transformative healing.

With a passion for integrating science and spirituality, Larson’s career has been marked by a commitment to bridging gaps between conventional therapy and energetic healing practices. This holistic approach has led to profound transformations for countless clients, both personally and professionally. As a leader, Larson has set the standard for what it means to build and scale a successful business rooted in integrity, compassion, and purpose.

Transforming Lives Through Holistic Healing

At the heart of Larson’s mission is the belief that true healing goes beyond mindset work. Larson integrates evidence-based modalities such as EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) alongside energy psychology to guide her clients in their healing journey. She empowers individuals to not only process grief and trauma but also reconnect with their inner wisdom, enabling them to step into their fullest potential.

Larson’s expertise spans far beyond her clinical work; her contributions as a grief educator, intuitive mentor, and leadership coach have been instrumental in shifting the way business leaders approach growth and leadership. She recognizes that emotional mastery, energy work, and spiritual alignment are integral to success, both in personal healing and professional leadership.

Building Empires and Empowering Entrepreneurs

As the CEO of Elevate Counseling Services and Rising Up, LLC, two mental health practices in Massachusetts, Larson has shown the world what it takes to build a thriving business while maintaining a deep commitment to healing and well-being. With a dedicated team of over 55 employees, Larson’s practices have achieved remarkable success, supporting clients through various stages of healing, growth, and transformation.

In addition to overseeing her practices, Larson’s work as an entrepreneur mentor has positioned her as an expert in guiding professionals and business owners on how to scale their businesses mindfully. Larson takes a hands-on approach, mentoring executives and entrepreneurs not only on business growth but also on how to align their businesses with their higher purpose. Her innovative strategies for leadership and business management have earned her a reputation as a visionary who leads from both the heart and mind.

The Power of Intuitive Leadership

Larson is also known for her ability to integrate intuitive leadership into the workplace, where she emphasizes decision-making based on inner wisdom and clarity. Her methods create a work environment where people are encouraged to trust their instincts and foster collaboration that is aligned with both professional success and personal growth. Her business leadership is a testament to the power of blending strategy with intuition, allowing individuals and teams to experience both success and fulfillment.

In a time when burnout, stress, and workplace challenges are prevalent, Larson’s approach offers a refreshing, compassionate perspective. Her focus on emotional intelligence, spiritual alignment, and healing practices helps leaders make decisions that reflect not only their business goals but their true values as well. Larson’s unique blend of therapeutic wisdom and entrepreneurial insight has made her an authority in both the mental health and leadership sectors.

The Road to Building a Thriving Business Amidst a Challenging Hiring Landscape

One of the key elements that set Larson’s businesses apart from others in the behavioral health industry is her innovative hiring and training process. In a challenging job market, Larson has created a hiring funnel that attracts and retains high-quality employees, ensuring that her team is always ready to support clients in their healing journeys. This innovative process addresses the challenges faced by many businesses in the mental health space, where finding skilled, dedicated professionals can often be a struggle.

Larson’s leadership model not only prioritizes business growth but also cultivates a nurturing environment for her employees, ensuring they are equipped to meet the needs of clients while maintaining their own well-being. Her ability to balance business acumen with a deep sense of empathy and spiritual connection is part of what makes her a standout leader.

Empowering Change Through Professional Mentorship and Retreats

Beyond her work with clients, Larson is a sought-after mentor and educator for those looking to integrate energy psychology, intuitive practices, and transformative leadership into their own work. Through immersive retreats, professional training, and intuitive mentorship, Larson continues to educate and empower individuals to move beyond their limitations and embrace their true potential.

Her work is not just about offering therapeutic services—it’s about creating spaces where true transformation is inevitable. Whether through personalized mentorship, executive coaching, or group retreats, Larson’s influence continues to grow, supporting a broader movement that encourages people to heal, rise, and lead with heart.

About Leigh-Ann Larson, LMHC, Grief Educator, Intuitive

Leigh-Ann Larson is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Energy Psychology Practitioner, and Intuitive Medium with over 20 years of experience in the mental health field. As the CEO and Founder of Elevate Counseling Services and Rising Up, LLC, she has helped individuals navigate trauma, grief, and personal transformation. Larson’s work blends clinical expertise with intuitive guidance, allowing her to support clients in a holistic and deeply transformative way.

She is also a speaker, educator, and mentor, empowering individuals and entrepreneurs to lead with heart, clarity, and purpose. Through her retreats, training programs, and one-on-one mentorship, Larson continues to build a legacy of healing and leadership that has touched countless lives.

Media Contact:

Leigh-Ann Larson

Email: info@leigh-ann-larson.com

Website: Leigh-Ann Larson, LMHC, Grief Educator, Intuitive

Social Media: linktr.ee