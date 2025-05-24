A New Marketplace for Clients and Vendors

AcceptMyPrice is a new online platform revolutionizing how local services are hired. Launched in Miami by founder Paul Blake, AcceptMyPrice allows clients to post their jobs, set their budget, and let local vendors come to them. From home cleaning and lawn mowing to car detailing and event catering, AcceptMyPrice offers a streamlined process for clients and vendors to connect on their own terms.

The Problem AcceptMyPrice Solves

Traditional service marketplaces have long been frustrating for both clients and vendors. Clients often face overpriced quotes, no-shows, and endless calls while trying to hire someone for a job. Vendors, on the other hand, often struggle to find genuine opportunities and face unpredictable costs. Recognizing these issues, Paul Blake set out to create a platform that offers both sides more control and transparency.

“I created AcceptMyPrice because people are tired of the old way of hiring services. Clients want control over price and timing. Vendors want an easier way to find real, paying clients,” Paul Blake explains. With AcceptMyPrice, these problems are solved by allowing clients to set the price and schedule upfront, while vendors can apply for jobs that already meet their expectations.

How It Works for Clients

For clients, AcceptMyPrice makes hiring local services simple and efficient:

Post your job in under 60 seconds

Set your own price

Choose a preferred deadline

Review and accept vendors who apply

Additionally, first-time clients can enjoy 20% off their first job with code SAVE20, allowing them to try the platform risk-free. If no vendor accepts the job within 24 hours, clients will receive $15 off their next job (minimum $50, legal jobs only). This risk-free opportunity makes it easy to give AcceptMyPrice a try.

How It Works for Vendors

Vendors can join AcceptMyPrice with a quick and easy sign-up process:

Sign up free in under 3 minutes

Choose your service category

Apply to jobs with budgets already set

Get paid securely after job completion

Vendors also have the flexibility to start with 5 free job applications per month or upgrade to unlimited applications starting at just $30 per month. To help vendors build trust, AcceptMyPrice offers a $10 cash guarantee if they apply to 5 jobs and aren’t hired.

Why Miami? Why Now?

Founded in Miami, AcceptMyPrice is designed to support the city’s booming local economy. Miami’s growing population of homeowners, renters, and small businesses need reliable, affordable services without the lengthy and frustrating negotiations that typically come with traditional service platforms.

“Miami’s growth showed us that both clients and vendors are looking for faster, simpler, and fairer ways to connect,” said Paul Blake, founder of AcceptMyPrice. “We built AcceptMyPrice to deliver that—putting power back in the hands of everyday people on both sides of the job.”

Award-Winning Marketplace Empowers Clients and Vendors

AcceptMyPrice, a pioneering platform launched in Miami by founder Paul Blake, has been honored with the prestigious title of Best Marketplace for Service Providers in Miami of 2025. This accolade recognizes AcceptMyPrice’s innovative approach to the local services market by enabling clients to set their own prices while allowing vendors to apply for jobs that meet their criteria.

The platform caters to a wide range of services—including home cleaning, lawn care, car detailing, and event catering—simplifying connections between clients and service providers. By placing control in the hands of both clients and vendors, AcceptMyPrice addresses longstanding inefficiencies common in traditional service marketplaces.

