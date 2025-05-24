GoodTree Agency Launches ScaleCrew to Help Businesses Streamline Funnels, Automations, and AI Workflows

GoodTree Agency, a U.S.-based digital marketing firm known for its conversion-focused strategies, has officially launched ScaleCrew — a new implementation and support service that helps businesses and agencies streamline their funnels, automations, and AI tools. In just 30 days since its debut, ScaleCrew onboarded more than a dozen new clients, signaling strong demand for high-quality, U.S.-based marketing support.

“ScaleCrew wasn’t something we planned from day one,” said Matt Pshock, founder of GoodTree Agency. “It came directly from the demand we saw after launching our HighLevel Simplified course in 2024. Over 1,000 people enrolled, loved the training, but realized they didn’t want to implement everything themselves — they just wanted it done for them. That’s when we decided to build ScaleCrew to meet that need.”



The ScaleCrew brand addresses a growing gap in the market: businesses and agencies who want reliable U.S. based support for their marketing systems — but are tired of slow-moving freelancers, language barriers, or timezone delays. By offering done-for-you funnel builds, automated workflows, CRM support, and AI integrations, ScaleCrew helps clients implement what they’ve learned — without the typical friction.

Not Just Leads — Better Systems That Work for You

While many marketing services focus solely on lead generation, ScaleCrew is designed to help businesses get more leads and operate more efficiently through automation, better pipeline management, and AI-powered follow-up systems. The goal isn’t just more leads — it’s to help companies save time, respond faster, and build systems that grow with them.

“Most business owners are wearing too many hats,” said Pshock. “They’re running ads, building funnels, chasing leads, managing clients — it’s overwhelming. Our job is to take that tech burden off their plate so they can focus on growth while knowing their systems are actually doing the heavy lifting.”

A Proven System: DIY or Done-for-You

At the heart of GoodTree Agency’s success is its Direct-to-Application (DTA) funnel system — a streamlined, high-converting approach that eliminates unnecessary steps and guides qualified leads straight into meaningful conversations.

This system is offered in two ways to fit different business needs:

A DIY course for those who want to learn and implement it themselves or a fully managed service where the GoodTree team handles strategy, funnel builds, automation, AI integration, and media buying

The course has been met with overwhelmingly positive feedback, with hundreds of business owners using it to gain clarity and confidence in their lead generation process. For those who prefer a more hands-off approach, GoodTree’s full-service solution pairs the DTA system with end-to-end campaign management — delivering leads, not just theory.

“Our DTA system has helped generate millions in client revenue across industries like coaching, certifications, biz opp, real estate, local-service businesses, crypto, and more,” said Pshock. “Whether someone wants to learn how to do it or hire our team to do it for them, this is a system that business owners should be using ASAP to connect with high-intent leads.”



Expanding Education for Business Owners and Marketers

In addition to its service offerings, GoodTree Agency continues to invest heavily in education. With a library of six unique training courses — covering topics like Facebook ads, improving show-up rates to sales calls, funnels, automation, HighLevel, AI integration, and lead generation — the agency has become a go-to resource for business owners and marketers looking to sharpen their skills and scale smarter.

These courses are designed to meet entrepreneurs where they are — whether they’re just getting started or looking to optimize existing systems. And with new content already in development, GoodTree plans to roll out even more training in 2025 to address the fast-changing marketing landscape.

“Most business owners don’t have the time or desire to become full-time marketers,” said Pshock. “Our trainings are designed to be quick, clear, and effective. And when someone decides they’d rather hire help instead of doing it all themselves, we’re ready to step in and support them.”

About GoodTree Agency

GoodTree Agency is a results-driven marketing firm specializing in conversion-based strategies, HighLevel automation, and paid advertising. With over $10 million in client revenue generated and experience across more than a dozen industries, the agency offers both training and implementation services. Its latest brand, ScaleCrew, is focused on helping clients simplify their tech stack and scale faster through hands-on task support and AI-driven marketing systems.

For More Information, Visit:



GoodTree Agency

ScaleCrew

Media Contact



Matt Pshock, Owner

GoodTree Agency

Email: mattpshock@gmail.com

GoodTree Agency