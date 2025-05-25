Cece Manuela Finds Healing, Hope and Rising Success with New Worship Anthem “Your Word,” Reaching Major Music Charts

A Rising Star in Christian Music

Cece Manuela, the Cameroonian-born singer-songwriter, is quickly establishing herself as one of the most promising voices in contemporary Christian music. In just one year of her music career, she has made an impressive mark, with her latest release, Your Word, climbing to the #1 spot on Amazon Music and reaching #36 on the iTunes Christian charts. This success has brought attention not only to her unique style but also to her deeply personal faith journey, which is powerfully reflected in her music.

The Power Behind “Your Word”

Cece’s latest single, Your Word, is a testament to her personal story and unwavering faith. Co-written with Lydia Walker, the song is a profound declaration of how the Word of God has been a source of strength and healing in her life. Cece shares that her journey of rediscovering God began when she was asked to stop attending the church group she had grown up in all her life. “I genuinely thought God didn’t like me anymore. But in truth, it was the beginning of Him introducing Himself to me personally. Along with mentors, The Word of God played a major role in that. It changed my life,He changed my life, and I had to write a song about it,” Cece reflects.

Produced by Curt Ryle of Clarksville Creative Sound, the track features a talented lineup of Nashville musicians, including Mike Severs on electric guitar, Jimmy Carter on bass, Ryan Jones on keys, and Dennis Holt on drums. Julia Appleton’s harmonies provide the perfect complement to Cece’s powerful vocal performance, blending reverence with a radiant sense of hope.

Music Video Captures the Heart of the Message

The music video for Your Word was filmed in the breathtaking Smoky Mountains, shot by Lucas Ciliberti, Cece along with her husband hiked for miles to capture each scene. With creative input from Tommy Snyder, CEO of the American Country Network, the video showcases stunning visuals that reflect the depth of the song’s message. The video enhances the spiritual impact of the track, offering an immersive visual experience for viewers.

A New Milestone in CeCe Manuela’s Career

Cece’s rise to success has been swift, and the response to Your Word has been nothing short of overwhelming. After world premiering on American Country Network upon release on April 27th and added to their rotation, The single not only reached #1 on Amazon Music but also performed strongly on YouTube, nearing 100,000 views, proving the widespread appeal of her heartfelt message. It’s a powerful reminder of how music can transcend cultural boundaries and connect with people on a deeply personal level.

As one of the first Christian artists from Cameroon to achieve such recognition on major platforms like iTunes and Amazon in the U.S., CeCe is proud of the doors her music is opening for artists from her homeland. “I hope word of what God is doing through me gets back there. I want to make them proud,” she shares, looking forward to the future.

Behind the Scenes: A Collaborative Effort

Producer Curt Ryle played a key role in bringing Your Word to life, offering unwavering dedication to ensuring the song’s message was captured perfectly. CeCe recalls, “He’d say, ‘I feel God tapping me on the shoulder and asking, are you really going to let My song go out like that?’ And then he’d go back and work on it again. He must have mixed this one song more times than I can count.” Nashville music veteran Curt Ryle (Taylor Swift, George Jones etc..) discovered and signed Cece to his label, Clarksville Creative Sound on the spot the day they met making her the first Christian act on the roster.

A Global Journey Ahead

Although Cece moved to the U.S. at the age of 10 and has not yet returned to her native Cameroon since, she holds onto the hope that her music will someday reach her home country. Your Word is more than just a song—it’s a declaration of faith, healing, and the transformative power of Scripture. It’s a statement that speaks to people of all backgrounds, offering hope and a reminder that God’s word has the power to change lives.

About CeCe Manuela

Cece Manuela is a rising Christian artist known for her powerful voice and heartfelt songwriting. Born in Cameroon and now based in the United States. Her debut single, Your Word, is a testament to her personal faith journey and has quickly gained recognition on major music platforms. As she continues to grow in her career, Cece remains dedicated to spreading the message of hope and healing through her music.

