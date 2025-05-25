DMR News

SPV.co Adds Integrated KYC/AML, Accredited Investor Verification & Document Signing for LP Investors

May 25, 2025

SPV.co, the premier platform for managing special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and syndicated investments, today announced the release of its integrated KYC/AML and document signing system for limited partners (LPs). This new feature allows investor compliance profiles to persist across multiple deals, eliminating the need to repeatedly submit identity documents or accreditation status when participating in new SPVs.

Traditionally, repeat LPs have faced the burden of duplicating compliance processes—resubmitting driver’s licenses, entity documents, and accreditation forms for every deal, even with the same sponsor. With SPV.co’s new persistent compliance engine, LPs now undergo verification once, and their KYC/AML and accredited investor status are automatically maintained and updated for future deals.

“We’re removing the friction from the LP onboarding process,” said Jason Powell, CEO of SPV.co. “If you’re an accredited investor, you shouldn’t have to submit the same documents over and over. Our persistent compliance engine allows investors to move faster and with less hassle—while still staying fully compliant.”

The update includes:

  • Persistent KYC/AML profiles with automatic monitoring and alerts
  • Real-time accreditation tracking based on SEC standards
  • Secure, one-click document signing for subscription agreements and disclosures
  • Streamlined LP onboarding, cutting time-to-close from days to minutes
  • Integrated compliance dashboard for syndicate managers

“This wasn’t just a checkbox feature—we’ve built a dynamic compliance framework that updates in real time,” said Corey Engel, CTO of SPV.co. “It includes secure data storage, integrations with trusted identity providers, and automated workflows that scale with your syndicate.”

For syndicate leads, the benefits are clear: faster closings, improved LP experience, and fewer back-and-forth compliance tasks.

“For syndicate leads, this means less administrative headache and faster closes,” said Ryan Schwab, Chief Revenue Officer of SPV.co. “We’ve heard from countless fund managers that KYC and accreditation are their biggest onboarding bottlenecks—this update solves that pain point at scale.”

The launch of this persistent compliance engine represents a major step forward in SPV.co’s mission to simplify the back office for private market investments. Additional updates planned for release this year include automated capital calls, tax document generation, and embedded investor dashboards.

About SPV.co

SPV.co is a leading platform for forming and managing special purpose vehicles (SPVs) used in private market investments. Designed for fund managers, angel syndicates, and emerging VCs, SPV.co enables fast formation, integrated compliance, investor onboarding, and capital tracking—all from a single dashboard.

