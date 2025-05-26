Latenode Launches AI Agent Node to Automate Customer-Facing Workflows with Business-Aware Logic

Nicosia, Cyprus – May 26, 2025 – Latenode today announced the launch of its new AI Agent node, a no-code tool that enables teams to build business-aware, self-operating assistants that execute real tasks across platforms like Notion, Gmail, HubSpot, Salesforce, and Stripe. Designed to understand customer context and act within live business processes, Latenode’s AI Agents extend the capabilities of sales, support, and success teams—without adding headcount.

Unlike generic chatbots, Latenode’s AI Agents are programmable logic units capable of taking meaningful actions across tools, APIs, and databases. They integrate natively with systems like Mixpanel, Amplitude, Postgres, and Snowflake, as well as industry-specific platforms. Each agent operates as an autonomous workflow executor, capable of routing customer queries, triggering updates, sending replies, and transforming unstructured data into actionable insights.

More than a front-end layer, the AI Agent node introduces dynamic memory, multi-step tool orchestration, and intelligent model routing inside a visual automation scenario. Agents can be trained on role-specific instructions, operate in context-aware sessions, and make decisions based on current workflow conditions. From processing an incoming support ticket to pulling contract data and crafting a draft email—everything happens in-line, guided by logic you define.

“With Latenode AI Agents, you’re not just creating another chatbot,” said Oleg Zankov, CTO of Latenode. “You’re hiring a fully programmable teammate who learns your logic, speaks to your tools, and never sleeps. Whether in customer success, analytics, or operations—this agent performs with consistency, context, and clarity.”

Latenode’s visual builder allows teams to embed agents directly into existing business flows. Through the fromAIAgent() command, child nodes become callable tools – whether that’s sending a message via Telegram, updating a Salesforce lead, or executing a JavaScript function.

For growing teams, the implications are immediate. AI Agent can take over repetitive tasks that currently slow down high-value professionals: triaging CRM tickets, logging transactions into Stripe, updating Notion with daily summaries, or pulling product feedback from Mixpanel and synthesizing it into executive reports. With support for structured and unstructured data sources, agents become a central operational node—acting with full situational awareness.

Advanced users are already building multi-agent systems inside a single Latenode scenario. One agent might act as the strategic coordinator (“AI CEO”), another as the operational engine (“AI Manager”), and a third as an analyst—executing code, sending API calls, or making predictions based on incoming telemetry. This modular architecture mimics real-world org charts and makes it easy to expand or reassign logic without code.

The AI Agent node is available now for all paid Latenode users. Businesses can start building agents that automate real outcomes, free up their best people, and scale operations intelligently—without additional engineering overhead