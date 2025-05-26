DMR News

OpenAI, Oracle, and NVIDIA to Support Stargate UAE AI Campus Opening in 2026

ByYasmeeta Oon

May 26, 2025

OpenAI, Oracle, and NVIDIA to Support Stargate UAE AI Campus Opening in 2026

OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, and Cisco are teaming up to develop a sprawling artificial intelligence campus called Stargate in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Covering 10 square miles and featuring a 5-gigawatt capacity, the project aims to create a cutting-edge AI infrastructure that will drive innovation in the region.

Partnership and Technology

OpenAI and Oracle will manage a 1-gigawatt compute cluster built by Emirati firm G42, with Nvidia supplying the essential chips and Cisco providing connectivity infrastructure. The first phase includes a 200-megawatt AI cluster set to launch in 2026.

The project aligns with the Trump administration’s multi-billion dollar AI infrastructure initiative, which initially committed $100 billion, with plans to invest another $500 billion over four years. Stargate UAE represents the first international expansion of this effort, designed to strengthen U.S. infrastructure while enabling allied nations to access transformative AI technologies responsibly.

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang highlighted AI’s transformative role and said Stargate UAE will help empower the country’s people, grow its economy, and shape its future.

What The Author Thinks

This collaboration highlights how AI development is becoming a global effort that transcends borders. While the technology promises remarkable progress and economic benefits, the project also underscores the need for clear governance and ethical standards. Stargate UAE could become a model for how nations and corporations collaborate responsibly to advance AI’s potential.

Featured image credit: FMT

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

