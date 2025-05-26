Signal Criticizes Microsoft Recall and Blocks Screenshots on Windows 11

Signal has introduced a “Screen security” option on its Windows 11 app that blocks screenshots by displaying a black screen whenever a user or the system tries to capture the app’s content. This is similar to protections seen on platforms like Netflix when users attempt to screenshot videos. The feature aims to protect the privacy of Signal conversations from Microsoft’s Recall tool.

Microsoft Recall, launched in May 2024 after a delay over privacy concerns, periodically takes screenshots of a user’s screen to create a history of their activities. Signal argues that despite Microsoft’s adjustments, Recall still risks exposing content from privacy-focused apps like Signal. Signal also notes that Microsoft has not provided developers with an API to exclude their apps from Recall.

Signal’s Stand on Privacy and Developer Tools

Signal criticized the current approach, stating that apps should not have to rely on “one weird trick” to safeguard privacy. The messaging app calls on AI and software teams to consider privacy implications more thoroughly and provide proper developer tools to maintain user security.

The new screen security setting is rolling out now for Windows 11 users. Those unconcerned by Recall or willing to allow screenshots can disable the feature by navigating to Signal Settings > Privacy > Screen security.

Author’s Opinion

The conflict between Microsoft Recall and Signal’s privacy measures highlights the growing tension between convenience and security. While tools like Recall may offer benefits in productivity or oversight, they risk compromising users’ private communications. Privacy-focused apps stepping up protections is essential, but it also signals the need for platform providers like Microsoft to build better, privacy-respecting options that empower users and developers alike.

Featured image credit: Heute

