DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Technology Americas Latest News Newsbreak

Signal Criticizes Microsoft Recall and Blocks Screenshots on Windows 11

ByHilary Ong

May 26, 2025

Signal Criticizes Microsoft Recall and Blocks Screenshots on Windows 11

Signal has introduced a “Screen security” option on its Windows 11 app that blocks screenshots by displaying a black screen whenever a user or the system tries to capture the app’s content. This is similar to protections seen on platforms like Netflix when users attempt to screenshot videos. The feature aims to protect the privacy of Signal conversations from Microsoft’s Recall tool.

Microsoft Recall, launched in May 2024 after a delay over privacy concerns, periodically takes screenshots of a user’s screen to create a history of their activities. Signal argues that despite Microsoft’s adjustments, Recall still risks exposing content from privacy-focused apps like Signal. Signal also notes that Microsoft has not provided developers with an API to exclude their apps from Recall.

Signal’s Stand on Privacy and Developer Tools

Signal criticized the current approach, stating that apps should not have to rely on “one weird trick” to safeguard privacy. The messaging app calls on AI and software teams to consider privacy implications more thoroughly and provide proper developer tools to maintain user security.

The new screen security setting is rolling out now for Windows 11 users. Those unconcerned by Recall or willing to allow screenshots can disable the feature by navigating to Signal Settings > Privacy > Screen security.

Author’s Opinion

The conflict between Microsoft Recall and Signal’s privacy measures highlights the growing tension between convenience and security. While tools like Recall may offer benefits in productivity or oversight, they risk compromising users’ private communications. Privacy-focused apps stepping up protections is essential, but it also signals the need for platform providers like Microsoft to build better, privacy-respecting options that empower users and developers alike.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Yolanda “Yoli” Badovinus-Ford Unveils Innovative Listing Strategy to Maximize Home Sales for Dallas Sellers
May 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
Latenode Launches AI Agent Node to Automate Customer-Facing Workflows with Business-Aware Logic
May 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
OpenAI, Oracle, and NVIDIA to Support Stargate UAE AI Campus Opening in 2026
May 26, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801