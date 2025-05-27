SpaceX Cleared for Starship Flight 9 Launch as FAA Imposes Safety Measures

SpaceX’s highly anticipated Starship Flight 9 has received launch clearance from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with the launch potentially scheduled for as early as next week. However, following several unsuccessful Starship missions that resulted in explosions and loss of hardware, the FAA is now enforcing stricter oversight and safety precautions.

The FAA confirmed that after a thorough safety review of the issues that caused Flight 8’s mishaps, SpaceX has satisfactorily addressed the concerns. The agency has authorized SpaceX to proceed with Flight 9 on a timeline of its choosing, while continuing to monitor whether all corrective actions are properly implemented.

SpaceX has announced a tentative launch window for Flight 9 opening at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, May 27.

FAA Expands Safety Precautions for Flight 9

As part of its increased focus on public safety, the FAA has expanded the Aircraft Hazard Area (AHA) for Flight 9 to cover 1,600 nautical miles—double the size of previous missions. This expanded area spans Texas, Florida, the Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Additionally, the FAA has advised SpaceX to conduct the launch during non-peak air traffic hours to minimize risks to commercial flights.

SpaceX’s Starship program has seen both significant achievements and setbacks. In 2023, the program hit a milestone with Flight 5, where the company successfully used Mechazilla—the giant robotic catcher—to capture the Super Heavy Booster rocket, and Ship 30 safely splashed down in the Indian Ocean.

However, 2025 has proven challenging. Despite successfully catching boosters with Mechazilla during Flights 7 and 8, both missions ended in rapid, unplanned disassemblies or explosions. Between these missions, SpaceX has collaborated closely with the FAA to resolve outstanding issues and comply with safety requirements to prevent further incidents.

