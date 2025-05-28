Mom’s Gone Wandering CEO Amy Schadt Shares Expert Tips for Family Travel Using Points and Miles

Helping Parents Travel Without Breaking the Bank

For working parents who long for family adventures but are discouraged by travel costs, Amy Schadt, CEO of Mom’s Gone Wandering, offers an effective solution. Through her brand, Amy teaches families how to earn points and miles and redeem them for near-free travel. Whether it’s a dream vacation to a luxury destination or a family getaway combining relaxation and cultural enrichment, Amy’s courses provide the tools parents need to explore the world without overspending.

Amy’s personal journey—from a desk-bound, travel-hungry parent to exploring the globe with her children—serves as the foundation of her mission. What distinguishes her approach is a focus on a relatable, realistic lifestyle for working parents. “Many families just don’t have an endless budget for international travel, and that’s where I come in. I can teach them how to leverage their everyday spending to unlock nearly-free travel without compromising their family’s lifestyle,” says Amy.

Amy Schadt Named Best Family Travel Expert in the U.S. of 2025

Recognized as the Best Family Travel Expert in the U.S. of 2025, Amy Schadt has been honored for her outstanding contributions to family travel coaching. The award highlights her innovative approach in using points and miles to make family travel affordable and accessible. Amy’s expertise empowers countless families to embark on dream vacations without breaking their budgets, setting her apart as a leading authority in the industry.

The award committee cited Amy’s deep knowledge, relatable experience as a traveling parent, and proven real-life impact as key reasons for her selection. Her ability to break down complex points and miles strategies into simple, actionable steps has transformed how families plan and enjoy travel.

The Benefits of Earning Points and Miles as a Working Parent

Traveling for working parents often feels like a luxury out of reach, especially when planning extended family trips. However, Mom’s Gone Wandering operates on the belief that travel should be accessible to all. Amy shares a transformative approach to saving money while enjoying memorable trips. By using everyday purchases—groceries, gas, entertainment—to accumulate points, parents can travel with their children in ways previously considered financially impossible.

“The concept of using points and miles to travel is incredibly powerful. I’ve taught many parents how to start small and work their way up to booking first-class flights and five-star resorts. It’s about knowing how to make your money work harder for you,” Amy explains.

Mom’s Gone Wandering has cultivated a growing community of families eager to travel without sacrificing financial security. Amy’s courses empower parents to maximize earning potential and book flights and accommodations suited to their needs and budgets.

Learn the Secrets to Affordable Travel

Amy’s Travel Points Academy is central to helping parents achieve travel dreams. With courses from beginner to expert level, students learn how to earn and redeem points effectively. From maximizing points through daily spending to booking luxurious trips for a fraction of the price, these courses offer valuable guidance for families ready to unlock travel rewards.

“Learning the points and miles system doesn’t just open up travel options, it improves financial health. I’ve seen clients elevate credit scores, adopt smarter spending habits, and start taking trips they once thought impossible,” Amy states. “The best part? You can start for the price of one economy-class flight and plan a lifetime of family travel.”

Empowering Parents to Travel the World with Their Children

Unlike many experts focusing on solo or business travel, Amy’s approach emphasizes family unity. “We’re not living abroad or taking several international trips each month, but we do travel extensively throughout the year, and I can show other families how to do the same,” she shares.

Amy values family travel as a tool for connection and growth. She encourages families to immerse themselves in new cultures, gain different perspectives, and build lasting memories—all within their financial means.

A Business Built on Real Results and Community Support

Though relatively new, Mom’s Gone Wandering has made a significant impact in the family travel space. Amy was recently featured in VoyageLA, discussing her transition from aspiring traveler to business owner and her vision to help parents make family travel a reality without financial stress.

“I want to show parents it’s possible to have incredible travel experiences without choosing between family time and financial security,” Amy says. “It’s about creating lasting memories, not luxury for luxury’s sake.”

About Mom’s Gone Wandering

Mom’s Gone Wandering is a family travel brand founded by Amy Schadt. It offers educational resources and expert advice on how parents can earn and redeem points and miles for affordable family travel. With a focus on maximizing everyday spending and leveraging travel rewards, Amy’s courses help families experience the world together without breaking the bank.

Media Contact

Amy Schadt

Email: amy@momsgonewandering.com

Website: https://momsgonewandering.com

Instagram: @momsgonewandering

TikTok: @momsgonewandering

Facebook: Mom’s Gone Wandering

Pinterest: Mom’s Gone Wandering