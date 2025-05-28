Perryburg Press Announces Release of New Book Highlighting Rust Belt City’s Stories

Perryburg Press Launches a Unique Urban History Collection

Perryburg Press, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Randolph Becker, has officially released PERRYBURG – An Autobiography of a City. This new book offers a distinctive take on urban history by focusing on the real-life stories of people who have lived in a Rust Belt city, rather than relying on traditional historical facts such as dates, political events, or architectural milestones.

The book presents a mosaic of voices and experiences that together paint a detailed picture of Perryburg’s evolution. It is designed to engage readers who want to understand the soul of a city through its community members. This approach represents a shift from the typical historical narrative toward a more human-centered and relatable understanding of urban life.

New Book Offers Fifteen Narratives Spanning Centuries

PERRYBURG features fifteen individual stories that span several centuries, beginning with the First Nations people and continuing through the city’s industrial growth, decline, and attempts at revitalization. These narratives delve into themes of resilience, community, and change, portraying the lived realities of ordinary people who have shaped the city’s character.

The stories include a variety of experiences, from personal relationships formed at local landmarks like Union Station to the hidden histories of older apartment buildings. Each narrative contributes a unique viewpoint, creating a comprehensive autobiography of the city that is rich in detail and emotional depth.

Author Highlights People as the True Storytellers of the City

Rev. Dr. Randolph Becker, founder of Perryburg Press and author of the book, explains the inspiration behind this approach. He states, “In any community, it will be the people who tell the real story. Why I have subtitled this collection about Perryburg, An Autobiography of a City? Because it is really the history of the people, real people, of the city. Their collective biographies, spanning hundreds of years, are the real history of the city.”

This perspective challenges conventional historical accounts that often prioritize events, dates, and notable figures over the experiences of everyday residents. Instead, PERRYBURG invites readers to see the city through the eyes of those who live its daily realities.

Book’s Stories Connect Readers to Perryburg’s Human Experience

The narratives featured in PERRYBURG offer relatable and emotional insights into the city’s life. Stories include journeys out of poverty, unexpected friendships, personal growth, and even secrets hidden within the walls of old buildings. These elements provide readers with an intimate view of a city that is both specific and universal in its experiences.

This human-centered storytelling enables readers to form a strong connection with Perryburg and recognize similar patterns in their own communities. It provides a lens for understanding urban challenges and triumphs beyond abstract data or historical summaries.

Praise from Literary and Academic Leaders

The book has garnered attention and praise from respected voices in literature and academia. Ira Joe Fisher, Poet Laureate of Ridgefield, Connecticut, called PERRYBURG “a grand read.” Margarita Gonsalvez, Ph.D., Farnsworth Professor of Urban Studies at Mohawk University, commented, “Perryburg: An Autobiography of a City is probably the most accessible entry to Urban Mosaic History available so far. Its stories will engage you, the settings will feel strangely nostalgic, and the people, oh the people, they are you, they are me, they are us.”

These endorsements highlight the book’s broad appeal and its success in bringing urban history to life through compelling storytelling.

Rev. Dr. Randolph Becker’s Distinguished Background

Rev. Dr. Randolph Becker is an award-winning author and speaker with more than fifty years of experience as a Unitarian Universalist minister. He has published several works of fiction and nonfiction, including Reclaiming the Soul of Your Faith, Travels in Venice, The Venice Stories, and the Keeping Track of Crime mystery series set on Amtrak trains.

In 2023, he was honored with the Angus MacLean Lifetime Achievement Award in Religious Education, recognizing his longstanding commitment to education and community leadership. His background informs his sensitive and thoughtful approach to storytelling in PERRYBURG.

Perryburg Press Focuses on Human Stories Behind Urban Histories

Perryburg Press is dedicated to publishing works that shed light on the human experiences behind the histories of cities and communities. Through PERRYBURG, the press continues its mission of presenting urban history as a living narrative told by the people who experience it.

The company aims to provide readers with access to stories that are often overlooked in mainstream histories, emphasizing connection, identity, and shared experience.

Contact Information for Media and Readers

For more information about Perryburg Press and PERRYBURG – An Autobiography of a City, visit perryburgpress.com or follow the official Facebook page.

Media Contact

Rev. Dr. Randolph Becker

Perryburg Press

Email: contact@perryburgpress.com

Website: perryburgpress.com