Laser Center of Port Orange Introduces Groundbreaking Laser Hair Removal and Pain Relief Treatments

Laser Center of Port Orange Launches Advanced Treatments to Revolutionize Beauty and Wellness

Laser Center of Port Orange is proud to announce the addition of two cutting-edge technologies that will significantly improve the beauty and wellness services they offer. The center now features the Emvera laser for superior hair removal results and the Omniwave shock wave therapy for fast, non-invasive pain relief.

Owner Dolores Holleman, who has been a licensed practitioner for nearly three decades, remains committed to providing the most advanced, safe, and effective solutions to her clients. The integration of these two technologies reflects her dedication to offering faster and pain-free treatments in a rapidly evolving field.

Emvera Laser: A Faster, More Effective Hair Removal Solution

The Emvera laser is transforming the experience of laser hair removal by using four different wavelengths, making it suitable for all skin tones and hair types. The technology features a larger spot size, which reduces treatment time and increases the effectiveness of each session.

“The Emvera laser is a game changer for anyone looking for a faster, more comfortable, and more reliable hair removal solution,” says Dolores Holleman, Owner of Laser Center of Port Orange. “What I love about this system is that it provides results for every skin type, making it truly versatile. We can now offer our clients an even higher level of service.”

With the ability to treat larger areas more efficiently, the Emvera laser ensures that clients can expect faster results, all while experiencing a painless treatment. The system works on a wide range of skin tones, making it one of the most inclusive hair removal options available today.

Omniwave Shock Wave Therapy: A Non-Invasive Solution for Pain Relief

In addition to hair removal treatments, the Laser Center of Port Orange is now offering the Omniwave shock wave therapy device to provide relief from chronic pain. This high-frequency acoustic wave technology works by stimulating blood flow and encouraging the body’s natural healing processes.

“We’re very excited to bring Omniwave therapy into our clinic,” Holleman adds. “This device is a powerful tool for those suffering from pain and discomfort. It’s non-invasive, so clients can experience effective relief without the need for surgery or medications. It’s an excellent addition to our wellness offerings.”

Omniwave shock wave therapy is ideal for individuals seeking relief from conditions like muscle pain, joint discomfort, and more. By stimulating the body’s natural repair processes, it helps clients regain mobility and reduce chronic pain symptoms.

A Legacy of Excellence in Aesthetics and Wellness

With over 27 years of experience in electrolysis and 24 years specializing in laser hair removal, Dolores Holleman brings unparalleled expertise to the Laser Center of Port Orange. Having previously worked as a Radiologic Technologist for 20 years, Holleman understands the importance of staying ahead of trends to provide the best possible results for her clients.

“I’ve always made it my mission to offer the highest standard of care,” says Holleman. “By incorporating the Emvera laser and Omniwave shock wave therapy, we’re able to provide our clients with the latest treatments that can help them feel better about themselves and improve their quality of life.”

With these new technologies, the Laser Center of Port Orange continues to stand out as a leader in offering advanced and safe beauty and wellness treatments.

About Laser Center of Port Orange

Laser Center of Port Orange is a leading beauty and wellness clinic specializing in advanced hair removal and pain relief therapies. With nearly three decades of experience, Dolores Holleman, a licensed practitioner, uses the latest technologies to offer safe, effective, and customized treatments for all clients.

For more information, visit lasercenterpro.com.

