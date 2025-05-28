DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Economy Latest Newsbreak

Canada Faces Major Hurdle as NATO Sets New 5 Percent Spending Goal

ByDayne Lee

May 28, 2025

Canada Faces Major Hurdle as NATO Sets New 5 Percent Spending Goal

At last year’s NATO summit in Washington, Canada was called out by allies for falling short of the current 2% of GDP defence spending goal. Now, with talks underway to raise the target to 5%, Prime Minister Mark Carney will likely face intense pressure to commit to this new benchmark.

David Perry, president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, described Canada as “such an outlier now,” warning that the country will face a “massive challenge” to reach the higher goal.

Despite the existing target, Canada’s defence spending stood at just 1.3% of GDP in 2024 and it also missed equipment spending goals. Perry pointed out that Canada is among only two countries failing to meet either pledge, leaving it “increasingly, extraordinarily isolated.”

Political Context and Challenges

U.S. President Donald Trump has long pushed for NATO members to boost their military budgets to 5% of GDP. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday that he expects allied nations to agree to this tougher target during the upcoming summit.

Anessa Kimball, a Laval University professor specializing in international relations, noted that Canada should prepare to argue how rising military investment is complicated amid ongoing trade tensions, including tariffs imposed by the U.S. She suggested Ottawa could leverage Trump’s calls for increased defence spending to counterbalance the trade disputes.

Kimball also offered insight into Carney’s position, noting his time as Bank of England governor during Brexit gives him macroeconomic credibility but also a potential excuse to cite previous leadership. “He can say, ‘Trudeau and the Liberal Party left me a bit of a mess and they’ve known that they had to do this,’” she said, adding that Trudeau’s defence pledges last year were unconvincing.

Promises and Political Mandates

At the 2024 NATO summit, Trudeau promised Canada would reach the 2% defence spending target by 2032, mentioning a plan to purchase up to 12 submarines without specifying a timeline. Carney, running for office in the spring election, pledged to meet the target by 2030.

A spokesperson for Defence Minister David McGuinty reiterated the government’s commitment to rebuilding Canada’s military and exceeding NATO’s spending goals before 2030.

Still, Perry warned that Carney’s newness won’t offer much leniency. “There’s probably not a lot (of room),” he said. “Even though he’s brand-new, this commitment for Canada isn’t. It’s over a decade old.”

Author’s Opinion

This situation places Canada at a critical crossroads. The push to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP is unprecedented and will require a fundamental shift in budget priorities. While Canada’s current spending lags behind many allies, it’s important that any increase balances fiscal responsibility with strategic needs. Rushing to meet targets without clear long-term planning risks inefficient allocation of resources. Ultimately, Canada must find a realistic path that strengthens defence without compromising other essential public services.

Featured image credit: Izotovat via GoodFon

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Macron Downplays Viral Video of Wife’s ‘Shove’ as ‘Horsing Around’
May 28, 2025 Dayne Lee
Samsung Eyes $100 Million Investment in Medical Imaging Startup Exo
May 28, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Nikon Camera Prices Set to Rise June 23 Due to Trump Tariffs
May 28, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801