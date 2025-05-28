Trump Says Canada Must Pay $61 Billion to Join Golden Dome

U.S. President Donald Trump stated Tuesday that he told Canada joining his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system would cost the country $61 billion — unless Canada agrees to become the United States’ “51st state,” in which case the cost would be zero.

In a social media post, Trump said Canada would pay billions to be part of the Golden Dome if it remains “a separate, but unequal, Nation,” but the cost would be waived if Canada became a U.S. state. He added that Canada is “considering the offer!”

Canada Firmly Rejects Annexation Idea

Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office swiftly rejected the notion, emphasizing that Prime Minister Mark Carney “has been clear at every opportunity, including in his conversations with President Trump, that Canada is an independent, sovereign nation, and it will remain one.”

Earlier this month, during a meeting at the Oval Office, Carney reportedly told Trump that Canada will never become part of the United States. Despite the firm stance, the meeting was described as cordial and productive by both leaders. Trump also reaffirmed his interest in annexing Canada during the encounter.

In recent weeks, Trump had moderated his tone toward Canada, and the new U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, has publicly suggested that talk of annexation was finished.

Symbolic Show of Canadian Sovereignty

Trump’s remarks came hours after King Charles delivered a throne speech in Canada aimed at uniting the country and reaffirming its sovereignty. Invited by Carney as a symbolic gesture, the King reminded Canadians that “the true North is indeed strong and free.”

Earlier this month, Trump unveiled aspects of the Golden Dome — a multi-layered missile defense system inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome. He claimed the system would cost $175 billion and be completed within his term, ending in 2029. However, the Congressional Budget Office estimates the space-based components alone could cost up to $542 billion over 20 years.

Carney and his ministers continue wide-ranging discussions with U.S. counterparts focused on enhancing North American defense cooperation. These talks include efforts to strengthen the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and initiatives like the Golden Dome.

Author’s Opinion Trump’s repeated references to making Canada the “51st state” are largely symbolic and unhelpful distractions from the real issues at hand: forging stronger, practical defense collaborations between two sovereign neighbors. While bold rhetoric may appeal to some political bases, it risks undermining trust and cooperation necessary to build robust security arrangements like the Golden Dome system. Canada’s clear stance on sovereignty should be respected to ensure constructive dialogue moving forward.

Featured image credit: Lex

