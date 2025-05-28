DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

Trump Says Canada Must Pay $61 Billion to Join Golden Dome

ByDayne Lee

May 28, 2025

Trump Says Canada Must Pay $61 Billion to Join Golden Dome

U.S. President Donald Trump stated Tuesday that he told Canada joining his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system would cost the country $61 billion — unless Canada agrees to become the United States’ “51st state,” in which case the cost would be zero.

In a social media post, Trump said Canada would pay billions to be part of the Golden Dome if it remains “a separate, but unequal, Nation,” but the cost would be waived if Canada became a U.S. state. He added that Canada is “considering the offer!”

Canada Firmly Rejects Annexation Idea

Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office swiftly rejected the notion, emphasizing that Prime Minister Mark Carney “has been clear at every opportunity, including in his conversations with President Trump, that Canada is an independent, sovereign nation, and it will remain one.”

Earlier this month, during a meeting at the Oval Office, Carney reportedly told Trump that Canada will never become part of the United States. Despite the firm stance, the meeting was described as cordial and productive by both leaders. Trump also reaffirmed his interest in annexing Canada during the encounter.

In recent weeks, Trump had moderated his tone toward Canada, and the new U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, has publicly suggested that talk of annexation was finished.

Symbolic Show of Canadian Sovereignty

Trump’s remarks came hours after King Charles delivered a throne speech in Canada aimed at uniting the country and reaffirming its sovereignty. Invited by Carney as a symbolic gesture, the King reminded Canadians that “the true North is indeed strong and free.”

Earlier this month, Trump unveiled aspects of the Golden Dome — a multi-layered missile defense system inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome. He claimed the system would cost $175 billion and be completed within his term, ending in 2029. However, the Congressional Budget Office estimates the space-based components alone could cost up to $542 billion over 20 years.

Carney and his ministers continue wide-ranging discussions with U.S. counterparts focused on enhancing North American defense cooperation. These talks include efforts to strengthen the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and initiatives like the Golden Dome.

Author’s Opinion

Trump’s repeated references to making Canada the “51st state” are largely symbolic and unhelpful distractions from the real issues at hand: forging stronger, practical defense collaborations between two sovereign neighbors. While bold rhetoric may appeal to some political bases, it risks undermining trust and cooperation necessary to build robust security arrangements like the Golden Dome system. Canada’s clear stance on sovereignty should be respected to ensure constructive dialogue moving forward.

Featured image credit: Lex

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Volvo Considers New Plug-In Hybrid Production in South Carolina
May 29, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Oomma Mmooa MD Introduces Personalized Med Spa Services in Spring Hill, TN
May 29, 2025 Ethan Lin
Image Beauty Announces Largest Selection of Discount Beauty Supplies, Including Cosmetics, Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrances, and Tools
May 29, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801