Push30 Accelerates Growth with Key Investments and International Expansion

Push30, a next-generation digital wellness platform, is transforming how companies support the health, motivation, and productivity of their employees. Designed specifically for the B2B sector, Push30 empowers organizations to offer flexible, convenient access to a wide network of fitness and wellness centers across multiple cities and countries —promoting convenience, flexibility, and a healthy lifestyle that fits into even the busiest of schedules.

Founded in 2020 in Azerbaijan, Push30 quickly rose to become the leading fitness tech brand in the country. At its core, Push30 is a holistic wellness ecosystem built around the needs of modern businesses and their teams. Whether it’s early-morning workouts, lunchtime yoga sessions, or evening spa visits, employees can seamlessly integrate wellness into their daily routines — boosting morale and performance along the way.

From day one, Push30’s mission has been to redefine corporate wellness. By offering customizable packages tailored to different company sizes and cultures, the platform has helped organizations improve employee retention, foster engagement, and build stronger workplace communities.

With its dedicated B2B approach and focus on scalable solutions, Push30 is not only improving individual well-being but also driving long-term business success across the region.

Push30 at Al-Farabi Scale-Up Program in Riyadh

As part of its growth strategy, Push30 was selected to join the Al-Farabi Scale-Up Program, a prestigious acceleration initiative held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from January to February 2025. This exclusive program brought together top-performing startups from around the region, providing them with an opportunity to network with key players in the Saudi innovation ecosystem.

Throughout the 3-month long program, the offline part lasted one month. Push30 engaged with high-level investors, industry veterans, and regional stakeholders, gaining strategic insights into market entry, user behavior, and localization. The program culminated in a highly anticipated Demo Day on February 26, hosted at CODE Riyadh — a central hub for startups and innovation in the region.

Push30’s pitch drew significant attention and further validated its readiness to enter new international markets.

$300,000 Investment Update & Series A Round Progress

One of the highlights of Demo Day was a major investment update: White Hill Capital, Push30’s bridge-round VC investor, signed a letter of intent for a follow-on investment of $300,000 after the acceleration program. This investment signals continued confidence in Push30’s leadership, product strategy, and expansion plans.

Push30’s Series A fundraising round is also progressing rapidly. With a target of $3 million, nearly 50% of the round is already secured, driven by strong interest from both global and regional investors. Existing investors are actively working to increase their commitments, further validating Push30’s long-term vision and market relevance.

International Expansion: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia

Push30 is strategically expanding into new markets with remarkable success. In 2023, the company launched in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and has since partnered with 200+ fitness centers across the city. Further expansion across Uzbekistan is already in progress.

In December 2024, Push30 entered the Kazakhstani market, starting operations in Astana and Almaty, where it onboarded over 200 fitness partners. These milestones demonstrate the platform’s adaptability and universal appeal across diverse markets.

Saudi Arabia is next. The time spent in Riyadh during the Al-Farabi program confirmed strong demand and enthusiasm for the Push30 product. The team is now fully focused on adapting the app to fit local cultural and business norms while preparing for an official launch. Riyadh is set to become a strategic base for further growth in the Gulf region.

Push30 Invites Partners and Investors for Collaboration

Push30 invites partners and investors to collaborate in supporting innovative projects and nurturing future leaders. By working with Push30, partners and investors gain access to new business opportunities and strong networks. Push30 is ready to build mutually beneficial partnerships with every collaborator.

Finally, an interview with Push30 CEO Adil Gasimov is presented. You can read the full interview by clicking the link below: read more.

Contact : To learn more about investment or partnership opportunities, reach out at contact@push30.app

Support Email : support@push30.az