CMG Home Loans Announces Record-Breaking Success, Paul Parsons Helps Over 100 First-Time Buyers Achieve Homeownership in 2024

Paul Parsons: Changing the Landscape of Homeownership in New Mexico

A Record-Breaking Year for First-Time Homebuyers

In 2024, Paul Parsons, Senior Loan Officer at CMG Home Loans, reached a new personal and professional milestone by assisting over 100 first-time homebuyers in New Mexico, marking a 100% increase in his loan volume compared to previous years. A recognized expert in the industry, Parsons is particularly known for his commitment to helping first-time buyers navigate the often-complicated process of homeownership.

“The satisfaction of seeing families move into their first homes is why I do what I do,” said Parsons. “Every client has a unique story, and it’s fulfilling to play a part in helping them achieve their dreams. It’s not just about mortgages; it’s about changing lives and building futures.”

Commitment to Service and Hard Work

Parsons has built his reputation on an unyielding work ethic, often going above and beyond to ensure that his clients receive the best possible service. Working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, he maintains an unparalleled dedication to his clients. His hard work and genuine care for his clients have earned him recognition within the industry, with over 140 loans processed in 2024 alone.

“I’ve always believed in outworking everyone around me,” Parsons explained. “Nothing was given to me, so I do everything I can to ensure my clients get the attention they deserve.”

As a result of this commitment, Parsons was recognized as one of the top 1% of loan officers nationally in 2024, a testament to his skills and dedication. He also garnered awards from the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) for his efforts to support Hispanic homebuyers.

The Impact of Homeownership on Families

Parsons firmly believes that homeownership plays a pivotal role in building generational wealth and strengthening communities. Studies consistently show that children who grow up in homes that are owned rather than rented tend to fare better academically and socially. This, he believes, is one of the driving forces behind his focus on helping first-time buyers.

“Studies have shown that kids who grow up in owned homes score higher on math and reading tests, and they’re more likely to graduate from high school and finish college,” said Parsons. “Homeownership gives families a sense of stability, and that’s the foundation of long-term success.”

He is proud to have helped hundreds of families in New Mexico, contributing to the state’s rising homeownership rates and improving the prospects of future generations.

Helping Families Build Generational Wealth

According to Parsons, homeownership isn’t just about securing a property—it’s about securing a future. Through his work, he has helped countless New Mexicans make that first step into homeownership, many of whom otherwise might not have had the opportunity. “In New Mexico, many people are just one step away from making homeownership a reality,” he said. “By providing education and clear options, I help families understand the process and make informed decisions that lead to financial stability.”

In 2024, Parsons exceeded his goal of assisting 100 first-time homebuyers, reaching a total of 104, which marks a significant accomplishment in his career. Through his efforts, he is empowering families to create wealth through homeownership, contributing to the overall economic health of New Mexico.

A Personal Journey: From Humble Beginnings to Industry Leader

Paul Parsons’ rise in the mortgage industry is a testament to his resilience and determination. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, Parsons faced numerous challenges. Raised by a single mother, he was the oldest of three siblings, and from an early age, he worked hard to support his family. From husking corn to cleaning cow trailers, he did whatever it took to help.

“I’ve always believed that hard work is the key to success,” said Parsons. “Everything I’ve achieved has come from putting in the time and effort. There’s no substitute for dedication.”

After moving to New Mexico for college, Parsons began his career in mortgages. Over the past 20 years, he has steadily built his reputation and has been consistently recognized as one of the top mortgage professionals in the state. His passion for helping first-time buyers has earned him a strong reputation, and his success has led to a doubling of his loan volume over the past two years.

A Legacy of Helping Families

Parsons’ commitment to New Mexico’s first-time homebuyers has also extended into his personal life. A proud father of five athletic children, he knows the importance of providing a stable and nurturing environment. His personal faith and values also play a role in his business, as he is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of others.

Parsons’ Instagram handle, @homeloansuperhero, serves as a glimpse into his life, where he shares both personal moments and professional insights, offering a transparent view of his dedication to his clients and community.

About CMG Home Loans

CMG Home Loans is a leading provider of mortgage services, dedicated to delivering outstanding financial solutions to individuals and families. With a focus on helping first-time homebuyers, CMG Home Loans offers a wide range of loan products designed to meet the unique needs of each borrower. The company is committed to providing top-tier service and innovative solutions, ensuring that every client receives personalized support throughout the homebuying process.

Media Contact:

Paul Parsons

Senior Loan Officer

CMG Home Loans

Phone: 505-917-4284

Email: pparsons@cmghomeloans.com

Instagram: @homeloansuperhero

Website: Paul Parsons – CMG Home Loans

Customer Testimonials: CMG Testimonials