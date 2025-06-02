Dr. Alexander N. Jablovski Joins SMAVIDA as Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer to Lead U.S. Expansion

From Vision to Reality: Alexander Jablovski Leads SMAVIDA’s U.S. Expansion

SMAVIDA, the AI-driven video advertising startup, has announced a significant leadership milestone with the appointment of Dr. Alexander N. Jablovski as Founding Partner and Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer. Starting Q4 2025, Jablovski will spearhead SMAVIDA’s U.S. operations from Los Angeles, marking a pivotal step in the company’s rapid global scaling.

Dr. Jablovski’s entrance to SMAVIDA signals the company’s intent to revolutionize the $300+ billion video advertising industry by enabling brands, agencies, and creators to produce high-quality, personalized video campaigns instantly through AI technology. With a rare blend of expertise in engineering, psychology, and ethical AI policy, Jablovski brings a unique vision to the company’s strategy and innovation.

“Joining SMAVIDA is more than a role—it’s a mission,” said Jablovski. “We’re not just optimizing ad creation. We’re creating a shift in how people communicate, create, and connect—powered by AI.”

A Leader Shaped by Global Innovation and Ethical AI

Before joining SMAVIDA, Dr. Jablovski built a distinguished career leading innovation and strategy​in the aircraft and automotive industry and advising the United Nations on AI ethics and shaping innovation policies across Europe. At a young age, he has founded multiple ventures at the intersection of AI and digital transformation and is a member of the Forbes Technology Council.

Jablovski’s multifaceted background positions him to lead SMAVIDA in transforming video advertising into a seamless, AI-enhanced experience, reshaping how brands tell stories in the digital age.

SMAVIDA’s AI Engine: Transforming Ideas into Video Campaigns in Seconds

At the core of SMAVIDA is a proprietary AI engine that converts simple inputs—text, images, or brief concepts—into fully formed, high-conversion video ads without the need for traditional editing tools or agencies.

This technology has attracted collaboration with industry leaders such as Google, Netflix-level designers, and global agencies including Dentsu. Sheryl Lock from Google remarked on the partnership, “Their automation engine, combined with our generative AI tools, is creating something entirely new: video campaigns that think, learn, and adapt—instantly.”

SMAVIDA’s platform uniquely integrates a Customer Touchpoint System (CTS) with social media channels, enabling brands to create and distribute personalized video content across all customer interactions efficiently. This innovation not only automates video production but also transforms customer engagement at scale.

Los Angeles: The Convergence of Culture, Creativity, and Code

Choosing Los Angeles as the hub for U.S. operations is strategic. As the entertainment capital, LA offers a dynamic environment where storytelling and technology converge, making it the perfect launchpad for SMAVIDA’s AI-powered video creation platform.

For Dr. Jablovski, the location holds personal significance. “Los Angeles is where culture meets code. It’s the capital of storytelling—and now, the birthplace of AI-powered creation. And it’s partly coming home for me as well.”

This synergy enables SMAVIDA to serve diverse creators—from high school entrepreneurs launching new brands to global CEOs—providing cinematic-quality video content rapidly and at scale.

Scaling a Market Poised for AI Disruption

According to Statista, global video ad spending is expected to surpass $400 billion by 2027, with an increasing share allocated to AI-driven, short-form content. SMAVIDA is not simply chasing this trend; it is actively shaping the future of video advertising.

With Dr. Jablovski’s leadership, the company aims to redefine how brands operate in the evolving digital landscape. “This isn’t just the future of advertising,” Jablovski stated. “With SMAVIDA, it’s already here. And we’re scaling it, right now, from LA.”

About SMAVIDA INC

SMAVIDA is an AI-native video advertising platform that empowers brands, agencies, and creators to produce tailored, high-impact video ads in minutes. Founded by Martin Frericks and Dr. Alexander Jablovski, SMAVIDA combines human creativity with generative AI to automate the entire production process. The platform’s unique integration of Customer Touchpoint Systems with social media channels allows for dynamic, personalized video campaigns that engage audiences across all digital touchpoints.

Headquartered in the United States, SMAVIDA’s mission is to democratize video advertising and lead the industry’s next creative frontier.

Media Contact:

Martins Frericks

SMAVIDA INC, Founder

Phone: +1 424-388-8200

Email: contact@smavida.com

LinkedIn

Linktree