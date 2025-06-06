Genesis Wealth Advisor Group, LLC Announces Behavioral Finance-Driven Wealth Management Approach

Navigating Financial Planning Through Behavioral Finance

Genesis Wealth Advisor Group, LLC, led by Founder and Financial Advisor Scott E. Jones, has introduced a comprehensive wealth management approach emphasizing behavioral finance. This approach recognizes the emotional factors that influence financial decisions, aiming to align clients’ real financial behaviors with their core values and long-term goals.

Unlike traditional models that assume investors make rational market decisions, Genesis Wealth Advisor Group applies behavioral insights to reduce stress and improve decision-making outcomes. This alignment model integrates clients’ values, actions, and objectives to develop a financial plan tailored not only to their lifetime but also to future generations.

A Legacy of Experience and Fiduciary Commitment

Scott E. Jones brings over two decades of experience in financial planning, underscored by numerous professional designations including the Behavioral Financial Advisor designation, Chartered Retirement Planning, and Registered Financial Consultant. His leadership ensures that Genesis Wealth Advisor Group maintains the highest fiduciary standards, always prioritizing clients’ best interests.

“Our independent business model enables us to deliver recommendations and solutions that are unbiased and tailored to each client’s unique needs,” said Jones. “Your financial success story starts here.”

Comprehensive Services for Multi-Generational Wealth

The firm’s service offerings cover a broad spectrum of retirement and financial planning needs, including retirement accumulation and income planning, investment strategies, tax planning, and Social Security income maximization. Importantly, Genesis Wealth Advisor Group provides 401(k) investment advice and management, a service many advisors cannot offer at the participant level.

Additionally, the firm addresses planning for incapacity, disability, and long-term care, safeguarding clients’ assets and control over their financial future.

Behavioral Finance: A Differentiator in Financial Advice

Genesis Wealth Advisor Group’s distinct application of behavioral finance sets it apart from competitors. By acknowledging the emotional and psychological factors behind financial decisions, the firm helps clients ground their choices in logic while staying true to their values. This method reduces financial stress and promotes a stronger alignment between clients’ ideal and real selves.

Jones explains, “Incorporating your values into investing and financial planning can lead to better outcomes that help you sleep better at night while working toward your goals.”

About Genesis Wealth Advisor Group, LLC

Genesis Wealth Advisor Group, LLC specializes in multi-generational wealth management and estate planning services designed to protect, grow, and preserve assets across lifetimes. For over 20 years, the firm has provided experienced financial guidance that emphasizes long-term relationships built on trust, transparency, and personalized communication.

