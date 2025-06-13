Reddit encourages users to drop throwaway accounts while keeping NSFW content

Reddit is giving users more control over their online presence with a new feature that allows them to manage what information appears publicly on their profiles. The “Curate your profile” setting, now rolling out on iOS, Android, and the web, lets users decide which subreddits and posts are visible, helping them keep some of their interests private.

While users cannot hide individual posts, they can now choose to hide entire subreddits from public view. This flexibility means that users who frequent sensitive or niche forums—such as NSFW or personal advice subreddits—can participate more comfortably without exposing all of their activity. Additionally, users can selectively display posts from certain subreddits rather than hiding everything by default.

Special Toggles for Sensitive Content and Followers

Acknowledging the prominence of NSFW content on the platform, Reddit has added a toggle that hides all interactions with NSFW subreddits. Another new option allows users to show or hide their follower counts, offering more ways to manage their online identity.

While users gain privacy, subreddit moderators retain the ability to see all user posts for the previous 28 days. Some members of the Reddit community have voiced concerns that this new privacy could enable bad actors to conceal harmful behavior, such as spreading misinformation or spamming across multiple subreddits, reducing transparency and trustworthiness.

Balancing Privacy and Platform Integrity

Reddit sees this change as a step toward turning lurkers into active contributors by reducing the need for throwaway accounts. The company also benefits from more user-generated data, which it licenses to AI companies like OpenAI and Google for model training. Recently, Reddit took legal action against Anthropic for accessing its data without permission, highlighting the value and sensitivity of its content.

Reddit promises that these profile privacy controls are only the beginning. The platform is committed to evolving user profiles further and adding features that help users better manage their digital identity and presence.

What The Author Thinks This new privacy feature is a double-edged sword. While it offers users much-needed control over their online image—especially around sensitive topics—it risks shielding harmful content and making it harder for the community to hold users accountable. Reddit must carefully balance these privacy tools with mechanisms that preserve transparency and trust if it wants to foster a safe and authentic platform.

Featured image credit: Heute

