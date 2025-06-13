Serafin Real Estate Wins “Best of Loudoun” for Commercial Real Estate Company for Fourth Consecutive Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Serafin Real Estate earned the top honor in the Loudoun Times-Mirror’s annual Best of Loudoun awards, securing the community’s vote as Best Commercial Real Estate Company.

The recognition reflects broad support from the local community, which cast thousands of votes across dozens of business categories in this year’s contest. The Best of Loudoun awards spotlight organizations and service providers that contribute significantly to the county’s growth, culture, and economic success.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award for the fourth year in a row,” said Joe Serafin, owner and principal broker of Serafin Real Estate. “This recognition from the Loudoun community affirms our mission to serve our clients with integrity, market expertise, and a deep commitment to the success of their investments.”

Serafin Real Estate provides brokerage and advisory services for commercial properties across Northern Virginia, with a focus on industrial, retail, and mixed-use assets. Over the past year, the firm has completed multiple high-profile transactions and expanded its presence throughout the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Serafin’s focus on market data and local expertise has positioned the firm as a go-to resource for investors, developers, and business owners navigating today’s competitive real estate landscape.

“Winning this award again is a testament to our team’s hard work and the strong relationships we’ve built in the community,” added Grant Wetmore, a member of the SRE team. “We’re grateful to our clients, colleagues, and neighbors who continue to support and vote for us year after year.”

The firm’s continued recognition comes as Loudoun County sees steady economic and population growth. Local investors and developers increasingly turn to experienced commercial advisors to help navigate evolving zoning rules, identify off-market opportunities, and drive long-term value.

For more information or to inquire about Serafin Real Estate’s current listings and services, visit serafinre.com.

About Serafin Real Estate

Serafin Real Estate is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, industrial opportunities, and property marketing throughout Loudoun County and the Northern Virginia area. The team is dedicated to maximizing value for its clients through strategic insights, deep market knowledge, and a commitment to excellence.