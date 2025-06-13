Nintendo’s Switch 2 likely becoming the fastest-selling console ever

The Nintendo Switch 2 has taken the gaming world by storm, selling 3.5 million units globally within its first four days of release. Nintendo itself called this achievement the “highest global sales level for any Nintendo hardware within the first four days.” This figure likely makes the Switch 2 the fastest-selling console in history. For comparison, the Sony PlayStation 5 reached 3.4 million units sold—but that was over its first four weeks, not days.

Breaking Sales Records Across Brands

While not all companies disclose first-four-day sales, available data shows the Switch 2’s launch surpasses previous records set by Nintendo and Sony. The latest Xbox series reportedly did not sell as well as the PS5 during their initial release periods, making it almost certain that the Switch 2 holds the top spot for fastest sales at 3.5 million units.

U.S. retailers reported robust demand for the Switch 2, with midnight store openings drawing crowds and many locations quickly displaying “Out of Stock” signs, following Nintendo’s guidance.

Nintendo’s Chief Operating Officer, Doug Bowser, expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic reception: “Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go. We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways.”

Game Bundles Boost Sales

Although Nintendo has not released specific playing figures for its new flagship title, Mario Kart World, the game likely contributed significantly to sales—up to half of the Switch 2 units sold were bundled with this popular game.

Nintendo projects selling 15 million Switch 2 units by March 2026. The original Switch console, which launched in 2017, has sold over 152 million units to date, underscoring Nintendo’s dominance in the hybrid console market.

Sony’s PS5 launch was hampered by supply chain challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, restricting its initial sales despite ultimately becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever.

Analysts estimate Valve’s Steam Deck series has sold up to four million units over its first three years, showing a more gradual growth compared to the explosive Switch 2 launch.

Author’s Opinion The Switch 2’s remarkable launch highlights Nintendo’s ability to balance innovation with accessibility. By delivering a device that appeals to both casual and dedicated gamers, and pairing it with strong titles like Mario Kart World, Nintendo has solidified its market position. While competitors chase incremental hardware improvements, Nintendo’s focus on user experience and ecosystem continues to pay off. It will be interesting to see if this momentum sustains as the gaming landscape evolves.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

