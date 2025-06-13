Air India confirms plane crash kills at least 241; one passenger survives

At least 241 people lost their lives when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a residential area moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad in western India, the airline confirmed. One passenger survived and was taken to a local hospital.

The plane was bound for London Gatwick Airport with 242 people on board — 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Video shared on social media showed the aircraft descending rapidly before a fireball and thick smoke engulfed the area. This incident marks the first fatal crash involving Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.

Local officials reported additional casualties on the ground. Vidhi Chaudhary, a senior state police officer, stated approximately 294 people died, including some students residing in the building struck by the plane.

Flight Data and Aircraft Information

Flight tracking services lost contact with Air India Flight 171 less than a minute after takeoff at 1:38 p.m. local time. Initial data indicates the aircraft reached a maximum altitude of 625 feet before descending sharply at a rate of 475 feet per minute.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, delivered to Air India in 2014, had accumulated roughly 41,000 flight hours and nearly 8,000 takeoffs — typical for its age and usage.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and could take months to determine. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will lead the inquiry, supported by Boeing, the engine manufacturer, and international agencies. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board announced it will send investigators to assist.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson expressed condolences and confirmed emergency response efforts are ongoing. Boeing’s CEO Kelly Ortberg extended sympathies and emphasized the company’s full support for the investigation. Boeing has postponed its investor day and canceled planned attendance at the upcoming Paris Air Show to focus on the matter.

The aircraft was powered by two GE Aerospace engines. GE has activated its emergency response team and will support the ongoing investigation.

Airport Operations and Government Statement

Following the crash, flights at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport were temporarily suspended but resumed after several hours. India’s aviation minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, pledged a thorough investigation, vowing that “no stone will be left unturned.”

The crash occurs just before the Paris Air Show, a major industry event where Boeing and Airbus are expected to announce significant aircraft orders. Boeing has been working to recover from previous safety and quality issues, but it remains unclear if aircraft quality played a role in this tragedy. Boeing’s shares fell nearly 5% following the news.

Air India has been actively modernizing its fleet and upgrading cabins in recent years.

What The Author Thinks This tragic crash underscores that even the most advanced aircraft, like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, are not immune to catastrophic failures. While investigations will reveal the precise cause, it’s a stark reminder that aviation safety must remain paramount. Continuous scrutiny and improvement in aircraft design, maintenance, and operational protocols are essential to prevent such disasters.

Featured image credit: The Japan Times

