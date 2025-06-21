Surrey Local and White Rock Local Launch to Spotlight and Support Local BC Businesses

A Hyperlocal Approach Rooted in Community Personality

White Rock Local reflects what makes this town unique: its warmth and coastal charm. The platform embodies the area’s core values of connection, creativity, and community care. Similarly, Surrey Local reflects the city’s diverse and entrepreneurial spirit, as well as its ever-growing network of small businesses that drive its economy forward.

Both directories highlight locally owned businesses in categories like dining, health and wellness, home services, retail, and more, with the goal of becoming the go-to resource for residents looking to support and discover businesses in their own backyard.

Why Surrey Local and White Rock Local?

Personalized for Residents: These directories aren’t generic national listings – they’re built specifically for the unique communities of Surrey and White Rock.

Verified Local Listings: Only genuine, local businesses are featured – no franchise clutter, no spam.

Free for the Community: Visitors can browse at no cost, and local businesses can claim and customize their listing for free.

Community-first Philosophy: Built to celebrate and sustain local economies, these platforms prioritize people, not algorithms.

Explore the New Directories

Built with Collaboration and Care

The websites were built in collaboration with Oi Marketing, a proudly Canadian digital agency based in Cloverdale, Surrey, BC, that specializes in branding and website design for community-driven organizations.

“We wanted to build something that didn’t just serve as a listing platform, but felt rooted in the local identity of each city,” said a representative from Oi Marketing. “By working directly with the communities, we’ve created something people can trust and grow with.”

Your Local Resource for Local Living

Whether you’re a resident looking for a nearby coffee shop or a newcomer exploring the area’s services, Surrey Local and White Rock Local are designed to make discovering local businesses easy, fast, and reliable. Each directory offers featured business spotlights, interactive maps, and options for businesses to claim and personalize their listings.

Contact & Location

For inquiries, partnerships, or to list your business, reach out to the team at Oi Marketing.