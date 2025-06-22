Star Benefit Auctions Celebrates 20 Years of Successful Fundraising and Announces $1 Billion Raised for Nonprofits

Star Benefit Auctions Celebrates Billion-Dollar Milestone in Nonprofit Fundraising

Star Benefit Auctions, a premier charity auction house based in New York City, proudly announces two major milestones: celebrating its 20th anniversary and surpassing $1 billion raised for nonprofit organizations across the United States. These accomplishments come as a result of two decades of consistent, client-centered service, exceptional leadership by founder and CEO Erin Ward, and a focus on building long-term, meaningful partnerships in the nonprofit sector.



A Legacy of Growth and Client Trust

As Star Benefit Auctions marks two decades of service, Erin Ward’s leadership has proven instrumental in the firm’s success. Rather than relying on traditional advertising, the company has built a reputation largely through word-of-mouth referrals and a remarkably high 95% client retention rate. Over the years, this strategy has led to continued growth, allowing the firm to expand its national presence while staying true to its roots: delivering tailored, high-impact fundraising events for nonprofits.

Ward’s approach has always been rooted in a commitment to long-term relationships, focusing on understanding each client’s mission and working alongside them to craft bespoke auction events that align with their specific goals. The company’s growth over the past two decades speaks to its focus on quality, consistency, and building trust with organizations that return year after year.

Erin Ward: A Leader in the Nonprofit Fundraising Sector

Erin Ward is more than just a prominent auctioneer; she has become a recognized innovator in the nonprofit fundraising space. A former New York State Champion Auctioneer, Ward has been at the forefront of bringing a unique blend of performance, strategy, and purpose to every event she leads. Her skill in integrating storytelling with fundraising objectives has transformed the way nonprofit organizations engage with donors, helping them raise funds while also fostering a deeper connection to their mission.

Under Ward’s leadership, Star Benefit Auctions has created an inclusive, empowering environment in an industry traditionally dominated by men. As one of the very few female auctioneers in a field where only 14% of professionals are women, Ward’s leadership has paved the way for other women to enter and succeed in the auctioneering profession.

Transforming the Donor Experience with Purpose and Precision

Star Benefit Auctions has raised the bar in nonprofit fundraising by focusing on both strategy and execution. Each event is carefully crafted to maximize donor engagement and ensure that every aspect—from the bidding process to the moments when paddles are raised—is done with purpose and precision. Ward’s holistic approach goes beyond just calling bids; she advises her clients on everything from event flow to donor psychology, ensuring that each fundraising opportunity is optimized for success.



This focus on strategy and execution has led to a portfolio of long-term partnerships with a diverse range of nonprofit organizations, including Fortune 500 foundations, community-driven nonprofits, and high-profile celebrity events. Star Benefit Auctions’ success is measured not just by the amount of money raised, but by the lasting impact it has on the organizations it supports.

The Road Ahead: Expanding Impact and Raising Standards

Looking ahead, Star Benefit Auctions plans to continue expanding its national presence, reaching more nonprofits and organizations across the country. In addition to its core auction services, the firm is committed to providing ongoing training programs for emerging auction professionals, ensuring that the next generation of auctioneers is equipped with the skills necessary to meet the evolving needs of nonprofit fundraising.

Ward emphasized, “Building this business has always been about grit, trust, and belief in the power of mission-driven work. The milestone we’ve reached is not just about the money; it’s proof that storytelling, strategy, and dedication to a cause can make a tangible, transformative difference in the world.”

Star Benefit Auctions Recognized as New York’s Best Benefit Auctioneer for 2025

In addition to its impressive achievements, Erin Ward and Star Benefit Auctions have been named the Best Benefit Auctioneer in New York of 2025. This prestigious honor reflects the company’s unmatched contributions to the philanthropic landscape and its ability to consistently raise the bar for charitable events in the city. Erin Ward’s career has been built not on privilege, but on purpose, and this award is a testament to the hard work, strategy, and dedication that have propelled Star Benefit Auctions to the forefront of the nonprofit fundraising space.

About Star Benefit Auctions

Star Benefit Auctions is a national leader in charity auction services and strategic fundraising event production. Founded by Erin Ward in New York City, the firm specializes in mission-driven fundraising for nonprofit organizations and foundations. Known for its equity-first approach and over $1 billion raised to date, Star Benefit Auctions continues to set new standards in philanthropic event success.

