DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Judge Rules Anthropic Did Not Infringe Authors’ Copyrights in AI Book Training

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 28, 2025

Judge Rules Anthropic Did Not Infringe Authors’ Copyrights in AI Book Training

A federal judge ruled late Monday that Anthropic’s use of books to train its AI model Claude qualifies as “fair use” and is “transformative.” The decision marks a significant milestone in the ongoing legal debates around the use of copyrighted material for AI development.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup wrote that Anthropic, which has backing from Amazon, did not violate authors’ copyrights because its large language models have not reproduced any work’s creative elements or any author’s identifiable style.

“The purpose and character of using copyrighted works to train large language models (LLMs) to generate new text was quintessentially transformative,” Alsup stated. “Like any reader aspiring to be a writer.”

Impact on AI Industry and Legal Precedent

The ruling represents a major victory for AI developers and companies, offering clarity on the legal boundaries of training AI with copyrighted works. This decision begins to outline how the industry can innovate while respecting copyright law.

Anthropic expressed satisfaction with the ruling, stating it aligns with copyright law’s goal of fostering creativity and scientific progress.

The lawsuit, filed in August in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, was brought by authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson. They accused Anthropic of building a “multibillion-dollar business by stealing hundreds of thousands of copyrighted books.”

A central issue in the case involved approximately seven million books Anthropic allegedly pirated and stored as part of a “central library.” Anthropic later chose not to use these materials for training its models.

Judge Alsup ordered a trial to determine how these pirated books were used to create the central library and to assess any damages. He noted that purchasing copies after the fact does not absolve Anthropic of liability but may affect the extent of statutory damages.

What The Author Thinks

The ruling strikes an important balance between encouraging AI innovation and protecting authors’ rights. Training AI on vast amounts of data is necessary for progress, but it must be done responsibly and transparently. This decision underscores that transformative use — creating new, original outputs rather than copying — is key to fostering a fair ecosystem where creators and tech innovators can coexist.

Featured image credit: TechCrunch via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Trump Administration Accuses District Judge of Defying Supreme Court Over Migrants Held in Djibouti
Jun 28, 2025 Dayne Lee
UK May Mandate Google to Offer Alternative Search Options and Fairer Rankings
Jun 28, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Amazon to Invest Over $4 Billion to Expand Prime Delivery in Rural US Areas
Jun 27, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801