Blackout Coffee Co. Announces America First Coffee Movement with Uncompromising Quality and Patriotism

Brand Bio of Blackout Coffee Co.

Founded in 2018, Blackout Coffee Co. is more than just a coffee company—it’s a brand driven by a passion for exceptional coffee and a commitment to American values. The company was founded by John Santos in a small garage in Florida, with a mission to provide coffee that truly represents the spirit of hard work and dedication. Since then, Blackout Coffee has grown to become a key player in the U.S. coffee industry, roasting over 100,000 pounds of coffee beans each month from its 65,000 square-foot facility. Today, Blackout Coffee is proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, as listed in the top 500.



Brand Positioning and Identity

Blackout Coffee Co. is built on a foundation of traditional values, focusing on providing high-quality coffee to consumers who appreciate craftsmanship and authenticity. At the core of the brand is a dedication to patriotism, freedom, and a commitment to supporting the communities that serve the country. Blackout Coffee has quickly gained attention for offering consumers an alternative to larger corporate brands, focusing on delivering a product that prioritizes quality over politics.

The brand is known for its small-batch, artisan roasting process and offers a variety of specialty blends, flavored coffees, and limited-edition releases. Each batch is roasted in-house to ensure consistency and freshness that sets Blackout Coffee apart from mass-market brands. The company also values direct relationships with customers, building a loyal and engaged community.

As the brand expands its e-commerce platform and retail presence, Blackout Coffee continues to provide more than just a coffee experience—it offers a connection to the values of quality, craftsmanship, and dedication to its consumers. The company proudly supports the military, law enforcement, and first responders, fostering a community of individuals who share these values.

Unyielding Quality and Distinctive Offerings

Blackout Coffee Co. stands out by offering coffee with bold, distinctive flavors. Their signature “Brewtal Awakening” blend, a powerful fusion of Arabica and Robusta beans, delivers a robust caffeine kick that sets Blackout Coffee apart from other brands.

In addition to its signature blends, Blackout Coffee offers a premium flavored coffee collection that includes unique options such as Blueberry Crumble and Cinnamon French Toast. These coffees are crafted with the same high-quality beans and bold flavors that the brand is known for. The company also offers Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee and the Coffee of the Month Club, providing exclusive, small-batch offerings to its loyal customers.

Founder’s Story: The American Dream in Action

John Santos, the founder of Blackout Coffee, embodies the American dream. After immigrating to the U.S. from Portugal at the age of 19 with just $1,000 in his pocket, John built a successful career in the mortgage industry and weathered the challenges of the 2008 financial crisis. Later, after noticing a gap in the coffee market for high-quality, small-batch coffee, he and his wife decided to turn their passion into a business. What started as a small roasting operation in their garage has grown into a thriving company, driven by independence and a commitment to providing exceptional coffee.

John’s story resonates with consumers who value hard work, resilience, and the importance of community. Blackout Coffee’s continued success is a testament to the power of perseverance, a clear brand ethos, and a loyal customer base.

Key Partnerships and Strategic Collaborations

Blackout Coffee has expanded its brand presence through strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations and individuals. The company is the official coffee sponsor of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), where it has built relationships with athletes and other prominent figures. Additionally, Blackout Coffee has cultivated a growing network of influencers, media personalities, podcasters, and YouTubers, further solidifying its presence in the cultural conversation.

The brand is also pursuing partnerships with global athletes to extend its reach and bring its dedication to quality and community to an even broader audience.

Notable Achievements

Ranked #353 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List, placing in the top 8% of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Transitioned from a garage startup to a 65,000-square-foot roasting and fulfillment facility.

Achieved multi-million dollar annual revenues, bootstrapped with no external funding.

Gained national media coverage for its dedication to high-quality coffee and commitment to community values.

Built a strong, passionate community of loyal customers who share the brand’s values.

Signature Products: Coffee with Purpose

Blackout Coffee’s product line is designed with both quality and authenticity in mind. The brand offers a variety of blends and products to suit every taste, including:

Brewtal Awakening : A strong, extra-bold coffee blend that packs a punch.

: A strong, extra-bold coffee blend that packs a punch. 2A Medium Roast : Part of the Special Series, a medium roast that reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and community.

: Part of the Special Series, a medium roast that reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and community. Flavored Coffees : Including limited-edition drops like Blueberry Crumble and Cinnamon French Toast, offering bold flavors without compromising strength.

: Including limited-edition drops like Blueberry Crumble and Cinnamon French Toast, offering bold flavors without compromising strength. Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee : Convenient and robust, perfect for those on the go.

: Convenient and robust, perfect for those on the go. Coffee of the Month Club: An exclusive club offering handpicked, specialty batches each month.

What Sets Blackout Coffee Apart?

Craftsmanship and Authenticity : Blackout Coffee takes pride in its dedication to small-batch, artisan roasting, ensuring the highest quality in every cup.

: Blackout Coffee takes pride in its dedication to small-batch, artisan roasting, ensuring the highest quality in every cup. Bold Coffee for Bold People : The coffee is designed for strength and flavor, offering a truly distinctive experience.

: The coffee is designed for strength and flavor, offering a truly distinctive experience. Made in America : Every aspect of Blackout Coffee’s production is done in-house, ensuring quality control and freshness.

: Every aspect of Blackout Coffee’s production is done in-house, ensuring quality control and freshness. A Community, Not Just a Brand: Blackout Coffee represents a culture of quality, craftsmanship, and respect for the hardworking American spirit, resonating with customers who share these values.

About Blackout Coffee Co.

Founded by John Santos in 2018, Blackout Coffee Co. is an American-based coffee company that prides itself on delivering small-batch, artisan-roasted coffee. Blackout Coffee stands firm in its commitment to providing high-quality coffee that reflects the values of hard work, community, and respect for tradition. Focused on quality, community, and authenticity, Blackout Coffee is much more than just a coffee company—it’s a brand that celebrates craftsmanship and the spirit of American values.

Media Contact

John Santos

Founder & CEO

Blackout Coffee Co.

Email: info@blackoutcoffee.com

Website: https://www.blackoutcoffee.com

Social Media