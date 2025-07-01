BusinessCoach.com Launches in the U.S. with a Proven System to Help Founders Scale Without Burnout

A New Era for Business Coaching

BusinessCoach.com is taking the world of business coaching to a new level with a structured, proven system designed to help entrepreneurs scale their companies without burnout. The company has officially expanded into the U.S. market, offering its unique coaching methodology, the Circle of Business™, alongside its powerful Business Scan tool — a diagnostic tool that provides actionable insights for business owners in just 15 minutes.

Led by CEO Bart van den Belt — a renowned entrepreneur, bestselling author, and creator of the Circle of Business™ — BusinessCoach.com is changing the game for business owners who feel overwhelmed, stuck, or trapped in their daily operations. By offering clarity and a clear path to growth, BusinessCoach.com equips entrepreneurs with the tools and mindset they need to build businesses that thrive without constant micromanagement.

Breaking the Cycle of Entrepreneurial Overwhelm

For many entrepreneurs, starting a business is an exciting adventure fueled by passion and drive. However, as time goes on, the pressures of running the company often cause them to feel overwhelmed, exhausted, and stuck. They might find themselves working long hours, making minimal progress, and feeling like they are constantly fighting an uphill battle.

Bart van den Belt, the CEO of BusinessCoach.com, has seen this firsthand. “Most entrepreneurs aren’t stuck because they’re lazy — they’re stuck because they don’t have a system. That’s what we give them,” says van den Belt. His approach focuses not on motivation alone, but on providing a structured method that helps business owners gain clarity on their next steps and create an actionable plan for sustainable growth.

The Circle of Business™ — the core methodology of BusinessCoach.com — integrates strategy, leadership, and systems into one framework, guiding entrepreneurs step by step as they build a company that can run without their constant involvement. The method allows business owners to break free from the daily grind, giving them back the time and energy to focus on what truly matters to them.

The Business Scan: 15-Minute Clarity

One of the standout features of BusinessCoach.com is its proprietary Business Scan — a tool designed to give business owners instant clarity on their company’s strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities. In just 15 minutes, the tool generates a personalized 20-page report covering over 50 focus areas, offering actionable insights into the most critical areas for growth.

This diagnostic tool cuts through the noise, providing real, data-backed feedback that business owners can act upon immediately. The Business Scan empowers entrepreneurs to make smarter decisions, reduce chaos, and move forward with confidence.

Building a Global Community of Certified Coaches

With a growing global network of certified coaches, BusinessCoach.com is revolutionizing the way business coaching is delivered. The company’s coaches are trained in the Circle of Business™ method and equipped with the Business Scan tool, ensuring that clients receive consistent, measurable results.

“Coaching isn’t just about offering advice. It’s about delivering real results. Our coaches don’t just talk theory — they work with entrepreneurs to create clear action plans that produce tangible outcomes,” explains Anna Matulessy, CMO of BusinessCoach.com.

As the company grows, it is committed to expanding its network of certified coaches to meet the increasing demand for structured, results-driven business coaching. By 2030, BusinessCoach.com aims to be the global market leader in business coaching, with 1,000 certified business coaches worldwide.

U.S. Expansion: Bringing Structure to the Overwhelmed Founder

The U.S. market represents a key milestone for BusinessCoach.com as it seeks to expand its reach and help more entrepreneurs succeed. With Gary Henson, a pioneer in business coaching with over 35 years of experience, now serving as a Master Business Coach, the company is well-positioned to help U.S. entrepreneurs tackle the unique challenges they face in a competitive market.

At BusinessCoach.com, the mission is to help entrepreneurs achieve sustainable growth—without the risk of burnout. Founded by Master Business Coach Gary Henson, the company empowers business owners with practical tools like the Circle of Business™ framework and the Business Scan, designed to deliver clarity, confidence, and a clear path to long-term success. By combining strategic structure with personal leadership development, BusinessCoach.com enables entrepreneurs to build thriving companies without compromising their well-being.

The BusinessCoach.com Promise: Practical Solutions, Measurable Results

BusinessCoach.com is not about offering vague advice or empty motivation. The company’s mission is clear: to provide practical solutions that lead to measurable results. With a focus on simplicity, impact, ownership, and excellence, BusinessCoach.com offers entrepreneurs a straightforward path to building a business that can operate successfully without constant intervention from its founder.

“We believe that business isn’t just about profit. It’s about purpose. Profit is simply the outcome of doing something that matters. And our goal is to help business owners build companies that make a difference — in their lives, in their communities, and in the world,” says van den Belt.

About BusinessCoach.com

BusinessCoach.com is a global coaching platform dedicated to helping entrepreneurs build smarter, stronger, and more meaningful businesses. Led by Bart van den Belt, the company’s mission is to raise the global standard of business coaching and empower entrepreneurs to create real, sustainable impact.

At the core of BusinessCoach.com is the Circle of Business™, a proven framework that combines strategy, leadership, and systems to help entrepreneurs achieve growth without burnout. The company also offers a data-driven Business Scan tool that helps entrepreneurs assess their business’s growth potential in just 15 minutes.

With a rapidly expanding network of certified business coaches, BusinessCoach.com is on a mission to change the way business coaching is delivered worldwide.

