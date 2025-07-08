Global Experts and Scholars Discuss Ecological Civilization: Green Transition and Multilateral Cooperation

On July 5, the 2025 Eco Forum Global Guiyang opened in Guiyang under the theme “Harmony Between Humanity and Nature: Jointly Promoting Global Green Transition.” The event brought together nearly 1,000 guests from 62 countries and regions, including government officials, experts, scholars, and representatives of international organizations. During the forum, guests participated in exclusive interviews and engaged in in-depth discussions on global trends and cooperation in green transition, the building of an environmental community, and pathways for future action.

Green Transition: Emerging Trends and Opportunities for Global Cooperation

Amid escalating global challenges such as climate change, environmental pollution, and biodiversity loss, green transition has become a shared priority for countries around the world. The year 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the “Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” concept, as well as the 10th anniversary of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Forum participants widely agreed that China’s concept of “Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” offers important insights for global ecological governance.

Representatives from multiple countries responded positively to China’s ecological vision. In an exclusive interview, Jakab István, Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, recalled his first visit to China in early 2011 and expressed his deep impression at the country’s transformation. “From river clean-up efforts and forest protection to expanding green spaces, integrating ecological principles into agricultural development, and the active public engagement—all of it was striking,” he said. Jakab believes that there is significant potential for future cooperation between China and Hungary. He specifically noted that wastewater treatment projects in Guizhou have already adopted Hungarian technologies, highlighting the promising prospects for bilateral ecological collaboration.

In a separate interview, Saikou Yaya Sylla, Second Vice President of Guinea’s National Transition Council, described the Eco Forum Global Guiyang as an excellent platform. “Participation, cooperation, and the exchange of ideas allow us to identify potential partners in the environmental sector,” he said. Sylla called for greater involvement from Chinese companies in Africa’s green transition, emphasizing that Africa should play a more proactive role in offering solutions to global environmental challenges.

Global Significance of the Guiyang Forum: In-Depth Dialogue and Multilateral Cooperation

Over the years, the Eco Forum Global Guiyang has grown into a key platform for international dialogue on ecological civilization. Several representatives from international organizations stressed the urgent need for coordinated global action in building a shared environmental and ecological community.

Beate Trankmann, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in China, emphasized that achieving China’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals through international cooperation requires focused efforts, clear strategies, sustained commitment, actionable measures, sufficient funding, and coordinated participation from all sectors of society.

In an interview, Margarida Mapandzene Chongo, Governor of Gaza Province, Mozambique, said that climate change has posed numerous challenges for her country. “This forum presents a valuable opportunity for us to engage in ecological dialogue with other nations and to learn from their experiences,” she noted.

Neville Sweijd, Director of the Alliance for Climate and Earth System Science Collaboration (South Africa), praised China’s ecological efforts, stating, “China’s experience in ecological civilization serves as a strong example. We should understand these practices and adapt them for developing regions like Southern Africa, where I come from.”

Looking Ahead: Turning Consensus into Action

Translating consensus into concrete action emerged as a central theme throughout the forum. Saikou Yaya Sylla, Second Vice President of Guinea’s National Transition Council, emphasized that the forum’s greatest value lies in placing “human responsibility” at the heart of the global agenda.

Stuart Maginnis, Deputy Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), noted that the forum has already delivered a number of measurable outcomes. He suggested future cooperation could focus on standardizing and scaling Guizhou’s successful models to demonstrate globally how ecological strengths can be converted into drivers of sustainable development.

The forum also gave rise to several new initiatives and opportunities for enhanced collaboration. Wichian Chantaranothai, Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Province in Thailand, expressed hope for broader cooperation in green technologies, noting the province’s longstanding ties with various regions in China.

Hou Feng, Chinese member of the Eco Forum Global Guiyang Advisory Committee and Chairman of China Water Environment Group, highlighted the successful use of decentralized, embedded technological systems and commercial models in restoring the Nanming River. He emphasized that this model is increasingly being adopted across Belt and Road countries and other Chinese cities.