Auguste Business Consulting LLC Announces Expansion of Services to Help Service-Based Business Owners Achieve Rapid Growth

From Rock Bottom to the Boardroom: The Rise of a 7-Figure Mompreneur

Auguste Business Consulting LLC, a leading consultancy firm founded by Mary and Seth Auguste, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to assist service-based business owners in achieving rapid growth while maintaining time freedom and quality service. This announcement follows the firm’s ongoing success in helping business owners scale their companies to seven-figure revenues in record time.



Mary Auguste’s personal journey is the foundation of the firm’s approach. From her early days as a struggling single mother of three, living on humble means and operating a small cleaning business, to scaling two successful cleaning companies and building one into a seven-figure business rapidly, Mary’s story serves as a testament to resilience, strategic thinking, and unwavering perseverance.

“We believe in providing results-driven strategies that are proven to work,” said Mary Auguste, co-owner of Auguste Business Consulting LLC. “Our mission is to help entrepreneurs scale quickly and efficiently, without sacrificing their time or the quality of life they deserve.”

Mary Auguste: Best Business Growth Coach of 2025

We are proud to announce that Mary Auguste, co-owner of Auguste Business Consulting LLC, has been named Best Business Growth Coach of 2025. This prestigious title recognizes Mary for her proven track record of scaling multiple seven-figure businesses and her dedication to empowering entrepreneurs with actionable, results-driven strategies. Her hard-earned success as a businesswoman, coupled with her relentless passion for helping others achieve growth, has positioned her as a leading authority in the business coaching space.

Mary’s journey from struggling single mother to successful entrepreneur is both inspiring and motivating. Once living on humble means, she faced many challenges while building and scaling her first cleaning company. Today, she has built and sold two successful cleaning companies, including one that generated $1.5 million in just two years.

As the co-owner of Auguste Business Consulting LLC, Mary now uses her expertise to guide other service-based entrepreneurs toward achieving similar success. She has become a sought-after coach in industries such as cleaning and landscaping, providing business owners with real-world strategies that focus on rapid growth without sacrificing service quality or personal time.

The Firm’s New High-Impact VIP Day and Masterclass Programs

In response to increasing demand, Auguste Business Consulting LLC is expanding its offerings with a new high-impact VIP Day, priced at $250,000. During this VIP day, Mary and Seth personally work with business owners to assess their operations, refine their strategies, and implement systems that drive rapid growth. The firm has built a reputation for helping clients increase revenues and streamline operations in the shortest time possible.

In addition to the VIP Day, the firm is also rolling out a series of exclusive masterclasses and world-class events designed to teach business owners the most effective time-saving and profit-generating strategies. These masterclasses focus on providing actionable, real-world solutions to scaling businesses efficiently without overwhelming entrepreneurs.

Award-Winning Entrepreneur Mary Auguste’s Vision for the Future of Business Consulting

Mary Auguste’s journey from financial hardship to seven-figure business success has garnered significant attention in the business community. Recognized by the Mayor and City Commissioners of Gainesville, FL, as an award-winning business owner, Mary has become a respected voice for entrepreneurs seeking to rapidly scale their businesses.

Her success story is both inspirational and educational, as she now uses her unique skill set to guide others toward achieving similar success. With 18 years of experience in building and growing businesses, Mary emphasizes the importance of working smarter, not harder, and creating systems that allow business owners to focus on what truly matters.

“We help our clients scale to seven figures because we understand the power of creating scalable, efficient systems that produce results,” said Mary. “We know exactly what it takes to build a profitable business without sacrificing personal time, and we want to share that knowledge with others.”

Auguste Business Consulting’s Focus on Service-Based Entrepreneurs

At the heart of Auguste Business Consulting’s philosophy is a commitment to helping service-based business owners grow quickly, efficiently, and sustainably. The firm’s services are tailored specifically to businesses in the service industry, from cleaning and landscaping to consulting and coaching. The goal is to provide service entrepreneurs with the tools they need to maximize their potential, achieve financial freedom, and build a brand that is both reputable and profitable.

“We understand the challenges that service-based business owners face, from managing operations to maintaining customer satisfaction while growing their business,” said Seth Auguste, co-owner. “Our approach is designed to streamline these processes, enabling our clients to scale rapidly without sacrificing the quality of their service.”

About Auguste Business Consulting LLC

Auguste Business Consulting LLC, founded by Seth and Mary Auguste, offers high-level business consulting to coaches and service-based business owners. The firm’s unique approach focuses on helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses quickly while maintaining a strong reputation for quality service. The company offers a $250,000 VIP consulting day, where Mary and Seth work directly with business owners to refine their strategies for accelerated growth. In addition, the firm offers exclusive masterclasses, events, and tailored coaching programs aimed at providing actionable insights and practical solutions for business growth.

With a track record of successfully scaling multiple businesses, including two cleaning companies, a seven-figure landscaping company, and a seven-figure cleaning service, Auguste Business Consulting has positioned itself as a leader in the business consulting space for entrepreneurs seeking rapid success.

Mary Auguste

Co-Owner, Auguste Business Consulting LLC

Email: consultauguste@gmail.com

Website: www.growmybiz3.com

Facebook: Mary M. Auguste

Additional Website: www.highticketoffer2.com