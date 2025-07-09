Transformation with the derivatives sector is growing faster as more firms are demanding more sophistication and innovation in structured finance. Breakthroughs in pricing design, blockchain infrastructure, and cross-border financial instruments are redefining how capital flows through OTC and public markets and unlocking new opportunities for institutional clients, private equity funds, and asset managers.

One key area of research centers on applying blockchain technology to financial derivatives trading. By leveraging smart contracts and decentralized ledgers, it replaces outdated, manual systems with platforms that are automated, secure, and transparent. Supporting cross-chain transactions and a wide range of asset types, this system is designed to scale with market demands. Unlike conventional platforms which are often costly, slow, and difficult to navigate, this approach streamlines the trading process while strengthening data security and privacy. It represents a step away from centralized infrastructure, setting new standards for accessibility, efficiency, and trust in the financial industry.

A second effort reimagines the mechanics of supply chain finance by integrating blockchain with accounts receivable structures and modeling participant behavior through game theory. In many traditional financing models, how profits are distributed between smaller suppliers and large corporations remains ambiguous and often inequitable. This research introduces a blockchain-enabled framework that improves coordination among all stakeholders and makes income distribution more transparent and data-driven. A refined method for allocating earnings, grounded in Shapley value theory, offers a fairer alternative to the imbalances that dominate the current landscape. The result is a measurable shift from ambiguous practices toward optimized outcomes rooted in transparency.

Leading these efforts is Zhengle Wei. Through his expertise in derivatives design and market strategy, he has guided firms through market ups and downs while building scalable solutions in fast-changing environments. His work has supported over 300 institutional clients, facilitated more than 10 billion yuan in over-the-counter trading and launched multiple cross-border swap instruments totaling over 50 billion yuan in 2023 alone.

Grounded in over a decade of hands-on experience across fund management, private equity, and structured finance, and backed by CPA, CFA, and Hong Kong SFC certifications, this work bridges the gap between academic research and practical execution. The result is a set of innovations that empower institutions to engage more effectively with global markets.

These contributions go beyond numbers. They set new standards for how research can drive better financial products, fairer revenue models, and smarter risk management at a time when markets need clarity and confidence.

