Apple Vision Pro Upgrade with M4 Chip and Enhanced Head Strap Expected This Year

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is reportedly receiving an upgrade this year featuring the latest M4 chipset, previously exclusive to Macs and iPads, along with an improved head strap designed for better comfort.

The upcoming refresh will focus mainly on boosting the headset’s processing power and user comfort. The M4 chip will replace the current M2, enhancing the spatial computing capabilities and enabling smoother performance, especially for AI-driven features.

Alongside the hardware upgrade, Apple plans to address earlier user complaints about the original Vision Pro’s head strap, which, while functional, could become uncomfortable during extended use.

Insights from Industry Reports

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is fast-tracking this version to deliver improved computing power now, rather than waiting for the more powerful M5 chip expected in future releases.

This contradicts earlier speculation that the Vision Pro’s next iteration would debut with the M5 processor, slated for release in the coming years. The decision reflects Apple’s desire to bring enhancements to market sooner.

Since its launch just a year ago, the Vision Pro has struggled with adoption, primarily due to its premium price point of $3,500. Apple CEO Tim Cook is reportedly aiming to launch a more affordable version to better compete with rivals like Meta Quest.

There is some debate about whether a full next-generation Vision Pro 2 will arrive this year. Some sources say development needs more time, while others suggest Apple may release the M5-powered headset soon alongside the cheaper model.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s choice to upgrade the Vision Pro with the M4 chip and comfort enhancements rather than rushing a full next-gen release shows a strategic focus on refining user experience before pushing more radical updates. This cautious approach could help build trust and user adoption gradually, positioning Apple well against competitors in the evolving mixed reality market.

