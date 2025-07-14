DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Apple Vision Pro Upgrade with M4 Chip and Enhanced Head Strap Expected This Year

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 14, 2025

Apple Vision Pro Upgrade with M4 Chip and Enhanced Head Strap Expected This Year

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is reportedly receiving an upgrade this year featuring the latest M4 chipset, previously exclusive to Macs and iPads, along with an improved head strap designed for better comfort.

The upcoming refresh will focus mainly on boosting the headset’s processing power and user comfort. The M4 chip will replace the current M2, enhancing the spatial computing capabilities and enabling smoother performance, especially for AI-driven features.

Alongside the hardware upgrade, Apple plans to address earlier user complaints about the original Vision Pro’s head strap, which, while functional, could become uncomfortable during extended use.

Insights from Industry Reports

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is fast-tracking this version to deliver improved computing power now, rather than waiting for the more powerful M5 chip expected in future releases.

This contradicts earlier speculation that the Vision Pro’s next iteration would debut with the M5 processor, slated for release in the coming years. The decision reflects Apple’s desire to bring enhancements to market sooner.

Since its launch just a year ago, the Vision Pro has struggled with adoption, primarily due to its premium price point of $3,500. Apple CEO Tim Cook is reportedly aiming to launch a more affordable version to better compete with rivals like Meta Quest.

There is some debate about whether a full next-generation Vision Pro 2 will arrive this year. Some sources say development needs more time, while others suggest Apple may release the M5-powered headset soon alongside the cheaper model.

What The Author Thinks

Apple’s choice to upgrade the Vision Pro with the M4 chip and comfort enhancements rather than rushing a full next-gen release shows a strategic focus on refining user experience before pushing more radical updates. This cautious approach could help build trust and user adoption gradually, positioning Apple well against competitors in the evolving mixed reality market.

Featured image credit: Budiey via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

OpenAI Unveils AI-Powered Web Browser to Compete with Google Chrome
Jul 14, 2025 Hilary Ong
Google Launches AI-Powered Marketing Tools in India Following ‘Google Tax’ Repeal
Jul 14, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Grok 4 with $300 Monthly Subscription Option
Jul 14, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801