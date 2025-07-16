Weekly Subscriptions Top iOS App Earnings, Study Shows

Weekly subscriptions have become a major driver of revenue for iOS apps, now accounting for 46% of total earnings, according to a new report by app revenue management platform Adapty.

The study analyzed $1.9 billion in revenue from over 11,000 apps and found weekly plans grew by 9.5% this year, outpacing one-time purchases, which increased by 6.3% in Q1. Meanwhile, other subscription types such as monthly, yearly, and lifetime plans experienced slower or negative growth.

Prices for weekly subscriptions have also risen, with averages increasing 12.2% in the EU to $8.30 and 12.5% in the U.S. to $8.10. Monthly and annual subscription pricing trends were mixed across different regions.

The U.S. leads the market, contributing 48.9% of in-app purchase revenue, followed by Europe at 24.8%. Notably, installs from the U.S. generate three to four times more revenue than other regions.

Regional Revenue Shares from Weekly Plans

Weekly subscriptions dominate revenue in all regions, making up 60% of in-app purchase revenue in Latin America (LATAM) and 53% in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In Europe, weekly plans contribute 38%, still the largest share among subscription types.

While weekly plans boost short-term revenue, they present challenges in retaining users beyond the initial weeks.

Ariel Michaeli, founder and CEO of Appfigures, explains, “Weekly plans thrive in burst-use categories, like utilities or quick productivity tools, where users pay for immediate value but rarely stay. Retention drops sharply after day 30, with only single-digit percentages remaining after a year. This churn quietly erodes marketing ROI.”

Subscription Preferences by Category

The report highlights that categories like productivity and utilities see better lifetime value from weekly plans, whereas health & fitness and photo & video apps benefit more from annual subscriptions.

Developers who offer trial periods before subscriptions observe significant increases in lifetime value — 64% in the U.S. and 58% in Europe.

Apple faces regulatory scrutiny over its App Store policies in both the U.S. and EU, but immediate changes may not be imminent.

Vitaly Davydov, CEO of Adapty, notes, “We’ve spoken with major players, and there’s no significant shift to third-party payments yet. Drops in conversion rates offset potential gains. Additionally, if Apple lowers its commission to 15-20% globally, the incentive to switch payment methods diminishes.”

Author’s Opinion Weekly subscription plans are clearly popular and profitable in the short term, but their poor long-term retention risks undermining sustainable revenue growth. App developers should balance the lure of quick gains with strategies that promote user loyalty, such as free trials or bundled offerings, to build lasting customer relationships.

Featured image credit: Dixie Sun News

