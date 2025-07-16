Sollong Launches “Cornerstone Campaign”: LLONG Chain and USDL Stablecoin Ignite On-Chain Intelligent Economy

In July 2025, Sollong, a digital infrastructure platform, officially launched the “Cornerstone Campaign” to advance the deployment of an intelligent economy system driven by computing power and AI tasks. This initiative unfolds in three ecosystem phases. As the campaign’s debut achievements, LLONG—the first RWA public chain anchored by computing power—and USDL—an algorithmic stablecoin backed by real on-chain computing power—have now been unveiled.

This “dual breakthrough” signals Sollong’s official entry into the “activation phase” of its on-chain economy system. Through the synergy of hardware, computing power, identity, and AI tasks, Sollong aims to build a globally operable and verifiable intelligent task network.

LLONG: Building the Infrastructure of a Computing-Powered Intelligent Public Chain

LLONG is the first public chain in the Web3 space to anchor shared computing assets within an on-chain RWA framework. By integrating globally distributed devices (such as smartphones, set-top boxes, and edge computing terminals), LLONG enables the mapping, recording, and authorization of computing power on-chain. Each connected device becomes a node for AI task execution, injecting measurable, usable, and collaborative resources into the network.

Core mechanisms of LLONG include:

Task-driven smart contract system

Device-level identity and computing power authentication protocol

Callable AI Agent network

With LLONG, on-chain activity is no longer just about accounts and transactions—it becomes intelligent participation with execution capabilities.

USDL: Establishing a Stable Value Channel for On-Chain Task Settlement

USDL is a companion algorithmic stablecoin whose value is directly anchored to real activated on-chain computing power. Within the ecosystem, it serves as a medium for payments, collateral, and settlements. Unlike traditional stablecoins, USDL does not rely on fiat reserves; instead, it operates through a self-sustaining anchoring logic driven by task consumption, node behaviors, and staking mechanisms within the platform.

USDL is designed to:

Provide a settlement unit for task execution and computing power usage

Support user participation through incentives, staking, and yield release

Enable sustainable value flow across the DePIN × AI Agent network

The “Cornerstone Campaign”: Driving the On-Chain Intelligent Economy from 0 to 1

Sollong has structured this system upgrade into a three-phase unlocking model, aiming to verify the system’s stability and scalability through increasingly rich task interactions and incentive systems that generate real on-chain activity.

Phase One｜Callisto (Launched)

Focuses on device activation, identity binding, and basic task verification, establishing the foundational record of computing power assets.

Phase Two｜Expansion (Expected Q3)

Introduces multi-dimensional AI tasks and agent collaboration mechanisms, enabling peer-to-peer interaction and distributed scheduling models.

Phase Three｜Equilibrium (Expected Q4)

Fully launches the stablecoin settlement channel, public chain mainnet, and incentive feedback models—achieving a “closed-loop on-chain economy.”

This phased approach simulates an on-chain economic system that runs sustainably without centralized platforms, enabling programmable financial paths for AI task flows, computing power scheduling, and user interaction.

Toward an On-Chain Future: A Leap from Hardware to Economic Network

Building on LLONG and USDL, Sollong is accelerating its evolution from a “smart device platform” into a “global on-chain intelligent economic network.” Over the past three years, Sollong has completed its hardware infrastructure and task system R&D. Today, a new on-chain operating system has begun to take shape—one that uses computing power as a resource, AI as the core, and stablecoins as the medium of exchange.

Each upcoming phase marks not just a feature upgrade, but a milestone in system evolution:

Here, computing power is the asset, tasks are the transactions, and users are the nodes.

A new economic experiment—powered by devices, intelligence, and networks—is now unfolding.

