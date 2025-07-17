iYurek Unveils All-in-One AI-Powered Platform Designed to Revolutionize Retail Trading Decisions

iYurek, an advanced market analysis and intelligence platform, is reshaping the landscape of trading and investment. With the recent achievement of being listed on the NASDAQ Private Market with a $55 million valuation, iYurek is at the forefront of financial technology, revolutionizing how over 450 million retail traders approach the market. The platform, powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI), offers institutional-level insights that were previously out of reach for individual traders. Now available to U.S., Latin American, Asian, and European users, iYurek is bringing a suite of sophisticated market tools to a global community of traders and investors.

The platform is a comprehensive, centralized solution that integrates vital market data, including macroeconomic dashboards, standard deviation analysis, aggregated correlations, and Commitment of Traders (COT) data, all supported by AI algorithms designed to offer actionable intelligence. iYurek’s platform is unique in its distraction-free, instrument-centric approach, making it the first of its kind to offer these critical tools in one unified dashboard.

The launch of iYurek represents a game-changer for retail traders who have long struggled with limited access to reliable, comprehensive, and actionable market data. With over 17 years of experience in the market, iYurek’s founder, Yurek Vazquez, created the platform as a direct response to the common frustration of scattered and unreliable information. iYurek’s platform integrates a wealth of essential data into a single, user-friendly interface, offering clarity and confidence through an all-in-one dashboard.

“Our mission is clear: Delivering AI-powered insights to retail traders at scale—because trading smart shouldn’t be reserved for institutions,” said Yurek Vazquez, CEO and Founder of Wall Street Business Academy Holdings, Inc., developer of iYurek. “Our AI-driven platform consolidates critical data, eliminates noise, and empowers traders to make smarter, faster decisions.”

Market-Ready Features for Traders at All Levels

iYurek’s platform is designed with the user in mind, offering a range of features that empower traders and investors to make informed decisions:

AI-Powered Market Analysis: At the core of iYürek is an AI engine that performs over 189 million real-time computations to deliver a full analysis of any asset in under 60 seconds. It processes sentiment, correlations, macro data, institutional positioning, technical signals, and more — all in one powerful scan.

Macroeconomic Dashboards: Users can access critical macroeconomic data such as inflation, interest rates, and GDP trends — essential for understanding broad market shifts and planning trades with real-world context in mind.

Earnings Calendar: iYürek tracks upcoming earnings reports across global equities, helping users stay ahead of key announcements that can drive volatility and present trading opportunities.

Commitment of Traders (COT) Data: This data, available through iYürek, allows traders to monitor the positioning of major institutional players, providing them with insight into where the smart money is leaning and how sentiment is shifting.

Sentiment Meter: iYürek's Sentiment Meter offers a live pulse on market emotion — showing whether the environment is driven by fear, greed, or uncertainty — helping traders avoid emotional traps and spot opportunity.

Currency Strength: Traders can monitor the real-time strength or weakness of major global currencies, making it easier to evaluate forex setups or anticipate moves in currency-sensitive assets.

Symbol Ecosystem View: Each asset on iYürek includes a full ecosystem analysis — including related sectors, ETFs, fundamentals, trader sentiment, and current correlations — to help users understand everything influencing that symbol at a glance.

Long vs Short Sentiment: iYürek displays the ratio of traders currently long or short on an asset, helping users detect potential crowd behavior and identify contrarian trade setups.

Aggregate Correlation Analysis: iYürek analyzes how each asset is influenced by key market drivers like the U.S. dollar, gold, indices, and bonds — providing a directional score and trend strength so users can align with or against broader flows.

Pre-Built Strategies: Designed to help users quickly implement successful trading strategies, iYürek's platform includes pre-built templates that allow traders to focus on execution rather than strategy creation.

Watchlist Dashboard: Users can build personalized watchlists and instantly view full dashboards — including sentiment, ecosystem data, correlations, and technicals — for each tracked asset, streamlining research and monitoring.

Learning & Education Panel: Each feature within iYürek is paired with clear explanations and real-world trading logic, so users not only use the tools but also understand how to apply them effectively in their strategy.

AI Chatbot (YürekX): iYürek's on-demand AI assistant is available 24/7 to answer trading questions, interpret dashboard data, and guide users through the platform — delivering market clarity without the need to leave the screen.

Alerts & Notifications: Users receive alerts tied to meaningful market shifts, earnings releases, economic events, or changes in watchlist assets — allowing traders to stay ready without constant monitoring

iYurek levels the playing field for traders and investors, offering institutional-grade tools to both professionals and retail traders, ensuring everyone has access to the same powerful market insights.

Helping Retail Traders Achieve Professional Results

One of the biggest challenges for retail traders is the lack of access to professional-grade data and tools. Without this vital information, many traders turn to unreliable sources, leading to costly mistakes. iYurek is changing that. “Most retail traders lose money, not because their strategies are flawed, but because they don’t have institutional-level market data,” said Vazquez. “iYurek empowers users by providing access to a comprehensive suite of market analysis tools.” iYurek’s advanced technology offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface that simplifies complex market analysis. Its AI-powered features help users of all experience levels quickly interpret the market and make smarter, data-driven trading decisions with confidence.

Expanding Reach to U.S. and Latin American Markets

Since its launch, iYurek has gained significant traction among traders in the U.S. and Latin America. Its user base is rapidly growing, as individuals and organizations turn to the platform for its advanced tools. By offering access to institutional-grade data and AI-driven insights, iYurek has established itself as a leader in financial technology. “With a growing presence in the U.S. and Latin America, we’re thrilled to bring cutting-edge market intelligence to a broader audience. iYurek is more than just a tool – it’s a smarter way to engage with the market,” said Vazquez.

iYurek’s Vision for the Future

As iYurek continues to expand its user base and enhance its platform, the company’s commitment to innovation remains at the core of its mission. With plans for new features and continuous improvements, iYurek is poised to remain at the forefront of financial technology, offering traders and investors the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving market landscape.

“We’re just getting started,” said Vazquez. “We’re constantly innovating and improving to give our users the tools they need to stay ahead of the market.”

About iYurek

iYurek is a market intelligence platform providing institutional-grade insights for traders, investors, and financial professionals. Developed by experienced traders and powered by AI, it offers sentiment analysis, technical breakdowns, COT data, and AI-driven predictions. Based in Miami, iYurek bridges the gap between professional tools and retail traders, helping users across the U.S. and Latin America make informed, data-driven decisions.

